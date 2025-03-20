Beyond the #IWD Hashtag: Open Inclusive Initiatives & AfroCrowd partners on International Women’s Day Celebration 

On March 8, 2025, in celebration of International Women’s Day, Open Inclusive Initiatives, in collaboration with AfroCrowd and Wikimedia Ghana User Group, hosted a Wikipedia Editing Workshop in Accra, Ghana. The event, dubbed “Wiki for Black Women’s Health,” brought together 22 participants eager to learn how to contribute to the world’s largest online encyclopedia. The workshop focused on health-related content, particularly issues affecting Black women.

The workshop, facilitated by Ruby Damenshie-Brown, Francis Quasie, and Pamela Ofori Boateng, provided hands-on training in Wikipedia editing. Participants, many of whom were new to the Wikimedia community, were introduced to the fundamentals of creating and improving Wikipedia articles.

The session also covered best practices for curating and uploading images to Wikimedia Commons, ensuring that visual documentation of relevant health topics was adequately labeled and categorized.

One of the event’s highlights was the opportunity to create new Wikipedia articles and enhance existing ones related to Black women’s health.

International Women’s Day (#IWD) should be more than just a trending hashtag—it should inspire real change. What better way to honor the day than by prioritizing women’s health and ensuring their well-being takes center stage.

