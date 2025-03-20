Wiki Gap Kaduna 2025

WUGN Kaduna Network joined the entire World in Celebration of International women’s day 2025 with theme Wikimedia and You: Bridging the Gender Gap on Wikipedia. Ramatu A. Haliru Hosted the online event with Halima Waziri as the moderator of the sessions with two guest speakers namely: Mrs. Omolayo Ogunsiji, The Executive Director, Wikimedia User Group Nigeria and Dr. Bilkisu Abdulmumin, A lecturer and serial entrepreneur in Most Nigeria University. the session held on the 9th of March, 2025.

The Moderator starting the session with introduction and welcome all participants presents. than she introduce the host which is the President of WUGN Kaduna in Person of Ramatu A. Haliru for a welcome address. She welcome everyone on the call and appreciated the present of all our guest speakers and everyone that joined in celebrating women and girls in the world this month.

Summary of Mrs. Omolayo Ogunsiji

The Excutive Director of Wikimedia User Group Nigeria speech focuses on the gender gap on Wikipedia, highlighting how underrepresentation of women as editors and in content affects the platform’s diversity and accuracy. The Gender Gap on Wikipedia: Women make up only 18% of Wikipedia editors, and content about women is often less comprehensive or biased, contributing to a male-centric historical narrative. Why Wikipedia Matters: Wikipedia as the largest encyclopedia is an essential global resource for knowledge and has the potential to shape societal understanding, but it needs diverse voices to be truly reflective of the world.

Bridging the Gender Gap:

Getting More Women Involved: Invite more women to edit and participate in Wikipedia.

Creating More Women-Centered Content: Contribute articles about women from various fields to ensure diverse representation.

Supporting New Editors: Mentor and support new female editors to increase participation and engagement.

Personal Reflection: The speaker shares their personal journey with Wikipedia, expressing the importance of seeing women’s voices reflected on the platform.

Closing Thoughts: The speech concludes by encouraging everyone to contribute to bridging the gender gap, which will help create a more inclusive, balanced, and informed world through Wikipedia.

Summary of Dr. Bilkisu Abdulmumim Speech

She said in today’s digital age, digital skills have become more important than ever. They are not just an asset, they are a necessity. For women, having strong digital skills is an empowering tool that opens doors to new opportunities, creates platforms for their voices, and enables them to contribute meaningfully to society.

The world is rapidly becoming more connected through technology, and having the ability to navigate this digital space can lead to greater career opportunities, financial independence, and social engagement. It allows women to create businesses, engage in online learning, and access critical information, no matter where they are located.

Moreover, digital skills give women the power to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and become *leaders* in technology, entrepreneurship, and other fields. The digital space can be a space of *inclusivity*, where women from all walks of life can collaborate, share ideas, and innovate.

As we celebrate *International Women’s Day*, let us remember that empowering women with *digital skills* isn’t just about providing education it’s about creating an equal playing field for women everywhere. By equipping women with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital world, we are helping build a future where women are not just participants but leaders in the tech revolution. Let’s continue to encourage women of all ages to develop their digital skills, pursue their passions, and become the tech-savvy leaders of tomorrow.

Conclusion

WUGN Kaduna Network appreciated everyone that joined seeing more that 30 participants joining to celebrate women.

