Reflecting on Feminism and Folklore 2025: Closing the Gap in Women’s and Folk Topics on Wikipedia

Cc-BY-SA 4.0 by Levi tapuia

The Feminism and Folklore 2025 campaign launched in February 2025, and with just a few weeks remaining until its conclusion, its impact is already evident. Volunteers, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts worldwide have joined forces to expand and refine Wikipedia’s coverage of gender and folklore.

This campaign has focused on updating and creating articles highlighting women’s role in folklore—from documenting folk heroines and matriarchal traditions to challenging conventional narratives that have long sidelined female contributions. Over the past months, participants have worked diligently to ensure that stories about women’s roles in folklore are recorded accurately and respectfully.

Documenting Folklore Across Languages

Cc-BY-SA 4.0 by Diego Delso

One notable achievement of the campaign is that contributions now span 51 different language versions of Wikipedia. This milestone shows the global reach of the initiative and underscores its success in engaging diverse communities. Editors have helped create hundreds of new articles and refine existing content, ensuring that local traditions and histories are accessible in native languages.

A Focus on Practical Change

Rather than relying on abstract descriptions, the campaign has produced tangible results:

New articles and updates: Hundreds of entries now provide detailed accounts of women’s contributions to various folk traditions.

Hundreds of entries now provide detailed accounts of women’s contributions to various folk traditions. Community training: Workshops and edit-a-thons have equipped new and experienced editors with the skills needed to contribute effectively.

Workshops and edit-a-thons have equipped new and experienced editors with the skills needed to contribute effectively. Institutional partnerships: Collaborations with cultural institutions and academic groups have helped verify sources and enrich the quality of the content.

The Road Ahead

Cc-BY-SA 4.0 by Virtual Pano

With only a few days left, the focus is on maintaining momentum and ensuring that the work continues beyond the campaign’s official end. Editors are encouraged to keep refining articles and to build on the foundations laid during these past months. The ultimate goal is not only to fill content gaps but also to promote a balanced representation of gender in cultural narratives on Wikipedia.

Final Thoughts

Cc-BY-SA 4.0 by Snehrashmi

As Feminism and Folklore 2025 approaches its close, the campaign stands as a reminder of the power of collective effort in reshaping digital knowledge. By documenting women’s contributions to folklore across 51 language editions, this initiative is making Wikipedia a more inclusive and reliable source for cultural history. The work done over these months will continue to benefit readers and editors worldwide, paving the way for ongoing improvements in content and representation.

Share this: Mastodon

Bluesky



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation