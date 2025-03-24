Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 5

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on 24 February. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Upcoming and current events and conversations
Let’s Talk continues
- Wikimania 2025: Program submission is still open until March 31. Apply now to speak at Wikimania 2025.
- Research Fund: The 2025 Wikimedia Research Fund is launching, inviting proposals from researchers aiming to advance free knowledge through Wikimedia projects. Submit your proposal before April 16.
- Central Notice Training: Learn more about updates to the Central Notice Guidelines by joining a Central Notice Requester training on March 26 at 14:00 UTC.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
See also newsletters: Wikimedia Apps · Growth · Research · Web · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · other newsletters on MediaWiki.org
- Design System: Learn more about Wikimedia’s Codex design system and how to use it while designing for Wikimedia projects.
- Tech News: The improved Content Translation tool dashboard is now available in 10 Wikipedias and will be available for all Wikipedias soon; on Wikimedia Commons, a new system to select the appropriate file categories has been introduced. More updates from tech news week 11 and 12.
- P&T Annual Planning: The Product & Technology department publishes its plans early in the annual planning process, which is on Meta-Wiki and open for feedback. These objectives and key results are not a list of projects, but instead, a set of directions for problems to solve and impacts to achieve over the course of the year. We look forward to engaging with the community on this plan.
Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity
See also a list of all movement events: on Meta-Wiki
- Resource Support Pilot: The pilot project on English Wikipedia to fund small resource requests (like books) to support editors in improving content has moved to the next phases of the discussion.
- Wikisource Conference: Some highlights from the Wikisource Conference 2025 in Bali.
- ESEAP Hub: Future plans for the ESEAP Hub one-year pilot project.
Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity
See also blogs: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog
- Litigation review: Read key points of the Wikimedia Foundation’s legal work last year to protect free and open knowledge broadly, and the Wikimedia volunteers and projects in particular.
Board and Board committee updates
See Wikimedia Foundation Board noticeboard · Affiliations Committee Newsletter
- Affiliations Committee: Announcement of the 2025 Affiliations Committee Appointments.
- Wikimedia MKD: Recognition of Wikimedia MKD User Group.
- Wikimedia Community User Group Burundi: Recognition of Wikimedia Community User Group Burundi.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · The Wikipedia Library · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters
Subscribe or unsubscribe to the Bulletin
Can you help us translate this article?
In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out?Start translation