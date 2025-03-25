Teaching hundreds of Czech seniors the Wikipedia way⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ – a decade of experience

It is September 23, 2014, and the very first Seniors Write Wikipedia course is just beginning at the Municipal Library in Prague. Eight senior men and women sit at keyboards and screens in a computer lab, learning how to edit the world’s largest encyclopedia – the Czech version of Wikipedia – under instructor Vojtěch Veselý.

Fast forward to 2024, and we’re looking back. Over the past ten years, dozens of similar courses have taken place: in Cheb, Plzeň, Ústí nad Labem, Příbram, Prague, Česká Lípa, Brandýs nad Labem, Liberec, Miroslav, Brno, Olomouc, České Budějovice, Hradec Králové, Zlín, Vsetín, Ostrava, Havířov, Karviná, and even online! More than 700 seniors have participated.

How Did It All Begin?

The program, Seniors Write Wikipedia, was created by several people. It all started in the fall of 2013 with the first organizational meeting. Around a table sat Wikipedians: Professor Jan Sokol, Vojtěch Dostál, and Vojtěch Veselý. Veselý took charge of the as-yet-unnamed project as its first instructor, while Professor Sokol provided support and endorsement. Over the next year, the idea took shape and gained media attention, with mentions on Czech Television, Lidové noviny, and other media outlets. The organizers prepared, gave interviews, and most importantly, applied for a grant from the Wikimedia Foundation. Their efforts paid off, and about a year later, the first course for seniors began in Prague. But really, it was just the beginning.

One of the first courses of the Seniors Write Wikipedia programme. Photo: NoJin, Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

From the start, it was clear that gathering a few seniors in a computer lab, giving them the basics, and sending them on their way wouldn’t be enough. Therefore, in 2015, an advanced course was introduced for those who wanted to develop their Wikipedia editing skills further. That same year, the program expanded beyond Prague, with the first regional course held in Plzeň.

Courses soon spread to more cities, and librarian training began. The goal was to enable libraries to independently organize and lead courses. Time has proven this to be a successful and beneficial idea, as these training sessions continue today. The program has also expanded with new activities, such as Wikipedia clubs where editors regularly meet, discuss, and help each other. Since 2018, the annual Seniors’ WikiTown has been held, where course participants gather in a selected town, write articles, and take photos of local landmarks.

More recently, activities have expanded to include the Evening Online Wiki School for Seniors – a monthly workshop where (not only) course graduates can continue their education on specific topics. Another new addition is a specialized course focused on Wikimedia Commons, the largest repository of free media.

“It’s a shame when seniors feel their experience and knowledge are unappreciated when they could be making valuable contributions to educating the younger generation,” said Professor Jan Sokol.

Professor Jan Sokol. Photo: Petr Novák, Wikipedie, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How Did We Succeed?

As with any community, maintaining a functioning group requires care, listening, innovation, and flexibility. We’ve always aimed to stay ahead, bringing new ideas and improvements. Here are a few examples:

Wikipedia Editing Manual and Clear Methodology

All participants receive a printed Wikipedia manual (also available online), which, alongside a trained instructor, serves as the best guide. Each course follows a clear structure to ensure consistent quality of instruction. Educational materials and instructor support are regularly updated and improved.

Collaboration with Libraries and Non-Profit Organizations

Every physical course or WikiClub requires a space (preferably a computer lab in an easily accessible, ideally barrier-free location). However, libraries and non-profits do more than just provide space. We collaborate long-term, offering them training and supporting their growth as partners. Library staff often help participants find valuable citation sources, and many of our course participants are former library, archive, or university staff.

A Strong Instructor Bas e

e With the increasing number of courses, expanding the pool of instructors became essential. Beyond training, we emphasize listening to instructors and adjusting the program based on their feedback. Our focus is on their human approach rather than technical mastery. After all, it’s the instructor who continues to support graduates even after the course ends.

Generational and Intergenerational Elements

It’s not uncommon for a senior course graduate to become an instructor. We actively support this possibility. Equally important is the inclusion of younger Wikimedians, who often start their instructional journey by leading senior courses or local WikiClubs. These shared interests often lead to unique friendships and valuable connections where age is no barrier to mutual enrichment.

Our Program Is About More Than Editing

While the courses focus on mastering proper editing habits and understanding Wikipedia’s democratic collaboration process, Seniors Write Wikipedia offers much more. Graduates can stay connected through the Alumni Club, participating in events like wiki walks, lectures, workshops, or casual gatherings. We emphasize ensuring seniors feel welcomed at all Wikimedia Czech Republic events.

Senior WikiTown participants.Photo: Gampe, Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Listening and Adapting

Each innovation in our program stems directly from feedback provided by graduates and active editors. In addition to standard feedback forms, we hold regular online meetings to discuss suggestions. Thanks to this input, seniors can now enjoy activities like Seniors’ WikiTown, the Wiki Helpdesk, local Wikipedia clubs, online Wiki School, and more.

Recognition and Appreciation

A crucial part of the program is transparent communication about successes and recognizing individuals who contribute significantly to content creation on Wikipedia and related projects. Professor Sokol himself was a passionate editor, with thousands of contributions to the Czech Wikipedia. By sharing these individual stories, we attract more newcomers.

You Have to Be Seen

Since the beginning, we’ve focused on promoting the courses through media partnerships and presentations at fairs and festivals. In December 2023, we even introduced Senior Month on the Czech Wikipedia to highlight senior contributors and encourage participation.

Long-term effect

Some seniors may struggle with feelings of uselessness as they retire. Our program targets seniors who can and want to remain active and socially valid, and provides them with a platform on which to realize this commitment. Many of them also wish to to self-develop and enrich society through their work in their senior years. In the long term, we therefore strive to have a positive impact on the psyche of seniors, giving them a sense of need and helping them to develop their digital skills and critical thinking. Creating Wikipedia is a meaningful pastime that impacts a wide audience of readers. Even every typo corrected and source or citation added is an important contribution to maintaining its quality for years to come.

In addition, the involvement of seniors and especially senior women is in line with the Wikimedia Movement’s Strategy 2030. Building a general encyclopedia is only possible with a diverse community of male and female contributors. Seniors and senior women are a functional part of our community, which does not just meet under nicknames in online discussions, but is co-created by living people with specific stories. Today, many of them have become members of Wikimedia CR and make up about 1/3 of the participants in all our public events, editathons or events with partner institutions. They are not afraid to share their needs and are often ambassadors for important changes in the community.

Senior WikiTown participants. Photo: Gampe, Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As part of the wiki-community, seniors are of course also important content creators. Our statistics have shown for years that a single long-term senior editor with adequate support is of considerable importance to the Czech Wikipedia in terms of content creation.

