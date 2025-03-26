Celebrate Africa Women In Wikimedia: Tales of Impact and Inspiration

The Celebrate Africa Women in Wikimedia event was a memorable occasion hosted by Africa Wiki Women to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025. The aim of the event was to celebrate African women in the Wikimedia community which was complemented by an online edit-a-thon where participants were to update citizenship statements on women’s articles on Wikidata. It contributed to this year’s Celebrate Women campaign by the Wikimedia Foundation, which was themed “Knowledge is Human, Knowledge is Her.”

This impactful event provided a platform for African women in the Wikimedia community to share their stories and take part in #AccelerateAction through an online 3-week edit-a-thon aimed at closing data gaps about African women on Wikidata, particularly regarding their citizenship statements.

Screenshot of participants during the Celebrate African Women In Wikimedia Online event.

The event brought together 92 participants, including partners such as Open Inclusive Initiative, Wiki for Senior Citizens Network, Women for Sustainability Africa, WUGN Kaduna Network, AfroHeritage and Open Access Initiative, On MiK Podcast, KWASU Wikimedia Fan Club, The Youth Empowerment Foundation, and Wikimedians of Northern Nigeria User Group. The majority of participants were women from across Africa, representing countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Egypt, Senegal, and Madagascar. This gathering provided a platform for participants to share their stories of resilience, dedication, and commitment to championing open access to equitable information online, particularly for marginalized communities. Through their efforts, they continue to inspire the next generation of female Wikimedia editors and contributors.





African Women Leading the Way

A grid display of some of the women who shared their stories during the event.

During the event, 19 women were spotlighted to share their unique and inspiring journeys within the Wikimedia community. There were heartfelt stories of female Wikimedians who, through their dedication to bridging knowledge and gender gaps, are driven to improve access to content through the various Wikimedia projects. With the theory of the L’s of success “Learn, Link, and Leverage” as a proven principle, validated by life’s experiences for a lasting impact in the community, there were also narratives about the transformative effects of mentorship for Wikimedians who, at one point or another, still tread the path of finding their footing in the community while highlighting the role of the Africa Wiki Women Mentorship Program.

The event took a creative pause with poetry expositions and renditions by six women, all in honour and celebration of the African woman. It concluded on a lively note with a game session, where women had the opportunity to have fun while sharing their Wikimedia journey, reminiscing about their first edit experience, and individually celebrating the women in the community who had made an impact in their lives.

In all the stories told and shared at the event, one theme echoed throughout, the power of collaboration. With an emphasis on how collaboration fosters growth, it stood out as an essential value within the Wikimedia community.



Join the Movement

The Celebrate Women in Wikimedia wasn’t just an event, it was a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when women come together to share knowledge, support one another, and create lasting change. But this is just the beginning!

