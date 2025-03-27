Organise your local Wiki Loves Earth in 2025!

Have you been looking for an opportunity to become an organiser and hold a competition in your country?

We encourage you to organize the Wiki Loves Earth 2025 and contribute to documenting natural heritage sites!

🌳What is this contest about?

Wiki Loves Earth is an annual international photographic competition. Participants take pictures of local natural heritage in their countries and upload them to Wikimedia Commons. For all participating countries, there are separate competitions organized by local teams.

For more information, follow our page on Wikimedia Commons!

⏳When?

1st of May — 31st of July.

We have a flexible approach regarding local dates, and local organizers decide when exactly to hold their contest within the international timeframe.

How can you join the contest this year as an organizer?

Gather a team of volunteers with clear roles and timelines.

Define eligible natural sites in your country (must be officially protected).

Prepare a landing page for the local contest.

Put your country in the participants’ list: https://w.wiki/Cwd9

Create a promotion plan for the contest on social networks.

Gather a jury team to evaluate the photos (select top-15 local winners for an international contest);

Award your winners.

Find out more about the process in our detailed guidelines for the local teams.

In case you want to upload your photos and become a participant, check out all the details in the rules.

We also continue to raise awareness about environmental problems — follow the special category “Human Rights and Environment”, which is held for the 5th time.



Document the wide world of protected sites not only with images, but with videos. For the second time, we opened a special category called “Video” — find the details on the page.



Follow our channels for local organizers to receive the most important information:

Subscribe to our social media channels to be first updated about the main news:

Find the previous year’s final international winners here.



If you have any questions, please contact the international team at wle-team@wikimedia.org.ua



Stay tuned for the Wiki Loves Earth 2025, and showcase the beauty of your country’s natural heritage!🌳

