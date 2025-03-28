Culture Connect Africa is Back

Culture Connect is a project by the African and Proud initiative to bring together diverse communities and contributors to spotlight African heritage through multiple creative and cultural lenses, from cuisine and film to festivals and beyond.

The first edition of the Culture Connect Africa Project, powered by African & Proud, was a huge success! With incredible contributions from our community, with a total of over 190 participants where they enriched Wikipedia with diverse, pure narratives of African heritage, creativity, and traditions.



Our contributors gained valuable skills, expanded their networks, and played a crucial role in preserving African culture on a global scale. Now, we’re inviting you to join us for the next phase! Whether you’re an old Wikipedia editor or a newcomer, your voice and knowledge matter to us. Get involved today and register for the event here.



For those who may want to join our WhatsApp Community, you can do so here. Additionally, If you wish to become an active member of our community, please take a moment to complete this registration form.

Let’s work together to bridge the gap in information about Africa on Wikipedia and sister projects. Together, let’s make African culture more visible by editing one article at a time!

