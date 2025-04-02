My First Wiki Mentor Africa Hackathon, Many More To Go

The three days of Wiki Mentor Africa Hackathon 2025 from Friday, March 28th to Sunday, March 30th, was more than just a hackathon, it was a space where creativity, collaboration, and learning thrived. One of the things I loved most was the flexibility it offered. Participants could choose to work in areas that matched their interests, whether it was programming, coding, UI/UX design, or other technical aspects of Wikimedia projects.

As someone interested in design, I joined the UI/UX Design Team, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions I made. Our mentor, Joris Darlington Quarshie, introduced us to Codex, a design system for Wikimedia, and guided us on how to create tickets on Phabricator to track our tasks. I got to work on exciting designs, including:

A “Rate this article” section

A “You are here” navigation path

A banner encouraging users to support Wikimedia

Beyond the skills I gained such as; icon alignment, button integration, hierarchy, persuasive design, and colour psychology, the hackathon gave me something even more valuable —a sense of community. My team wasn’t just a group of designers; we became a family. We constantly had each other’s backs, jumping on back-to-back Zoom and Google Meet calls, keeping the momentum going on Telegram, and ensuring no one felt lost.

A huge shout out to the organisers for putting together such a well-structured and impactful event. Everything, from the mentorship to the overall coordination was smooth, making the experience truly rewarding.

These three days were intense but absolutely worth it. This was my first Wiki hackathon, and it definitely won’t be my last. If you’re looking for a space to learn, contribute, and connect with an amazing community, I highly recommend joining the next one!

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

