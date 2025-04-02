What’s new in the Wikipedia Library? (January – March 2025)

It was a busy start to the year with new partners, Wikimedia conferences, and the recognition of Wikipedia as a Digital Public Good.

New partnerships

Continuing our efforts to improve regional representation in the library, we partnered with The Africa Report, a Paris-based English-language quarterly magazine that focuses on African politics and economics. Eligible editors can now apply for free access to the annual digital subscription. We hope this partnership will help to increase and improve content about the African continent in Wikimedia projects.

In the last quarter, we also partnered with University Press of Mississippi. The press is best known for its works about African American history, children’s literature, pop culture media and regional studies. Paywalled research material, including books, is now available to all eligible editors via JSTOR.

Access renewals

Both Oxford University Press and Cambridge University Press renewed access for another year. Their collections are available in the Library Bundle.

The American Psychological Association and American Psychiatric Association renewed access for another year.

Arcanum gave us another batch of access codes, responding to strong interest from editors writing about Eastern Europe. You can apply for access here.

Wikimedia conferences focused on sources and disinformation

The Wikipedia Library team participated in two community conferences this quarter. The second edition of the Wikimedia+Libraries International Convention 2025 took place in January in Mexico City. The conference theme, Disinformation as a threat, spoke to the shared purpose of Wikimedians, librarians, and other information professionals. Sam Walton from the Wikipedia Library team delivered an unconference session to introduce the library to conference attendees and get feedback from existing users on what improvements they would like to see, and what collections or topics are missing. Other sessions by Wikimedia Foundation staff included the talk, Wikipedia’s role in the AI ecosystem and a workshop about how Wikipedia can be an antidote to disinformation.

WikiCredCon took place in San Francisco in February at the Internet Archive. The theme of this year’s conference was Reliable Sources. The conference had a wide range of sessions, covering the credibility of information on the internet, tools available for Wikimedians to fight misinformation, the implications of AI, and more. Vipin SJ from The Wikipedia Library team delivered a lightning talk introducing new resources available in the library and participated in a session about the decline of trust in online information.

Other news

Wikipedia was recognised as a Digital Public Good by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA). DPGA is a UN-endorsed initiative that promotes open-source solutions for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Wikipedia is now recognized under the Open Content category for its contribution to SDGs like Quality Education, Gender Equality, Reduced Inequalities, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and Partnerships for the goals.

The Wikipedia Library partner, Taylor & Francis, worked with University of Michigan Press on a study of author sentiment towards Wikipedia as a trusted source of information. See Research Citations Building Trust in Wikipedia (2024) by Michael Taylor and Carlos Areia and Kath Burton and Charles Watkinson.

