What’s in a name? Discover the power of verified person name lists

Personal names are often the key to searching cultural heritage collections. But how do we ensure that these names are used unambiguously and correctly?

This is where controlled personal name lists, also called authorities, come into play. During a study day organised by meemoo, on 22 April 2025 in Brussels, we will dive into the fascinating world of personal name authorities and discover the added value of a centralised source. After the success of the first study day in 2024, we can build on the insights and knowledge we gained together. Did you miss it? Read the report here.

What to expect? Together with experts from Belgium and the Netherlands, we explore how centralised data sources can help collection management institutions move forward. After an introduction to the “Visual Name Authority project”, six leading initiatives will share their experiences:

Luc Wanlin (AML, Archives & Museum of Literature) – On the collaborative project SCAPIN, which brings together and standardizes data on performing arts in Wallonia and Brussels.

Sven Lieber (KBR) – How the Belgian-linked data platform MetaBelgica handles standardisation of sources.

Maarten Brinkerink (Digital Tool) & Maarten Zeinstra (IP Squared) – The power of collaboration and combining data sources within the Shared database of LUDAP.

Mirjam Verloop (podiumkunst.net) – The development of a virtual person thesaurus and next steps.

Joris Colla (KADOC KU Leuven) – A look at ODIS, the database that brings together various data sets and opens up new research opportunities.

Study heads, KMSKA collection, artinflanders.be, photo by Dominique Provost

Are you involved in cultural heritage, archiving, or data management? Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from experts and think about the future of personal name authorities.

📅 Date: April 22, 2025

📍 Location: Auditorium of the House of Dutch in Brussels.

🕝 Program:

9h30 – 10h00: Arrival

10h00: Introduction to the Visual Name Authority project (meemoo) and some lectures by speakers from home and abroad.

12h30 – 13h30: Sandwich lunch

13h30 – 15h00: Continuation of lectures.

More information and registration? Registration is open until April 4th!

