Do you know how to get support in the Wikimedia community?

The Wikimedia community has grown and adapted systems to support community members in challenging situations over the years. The movement started off this decade with a Universal Code of Conduct and community structures to support contributor resilience. Our Trust and Safety team would like to celebrate these accomplishments and share some links with you as we look forward through the first annual review of the Universal Code of Conduct and Enforcement Guidelines.

Keeping communities safe is a priority for the Wikimedia Foundation. Recently, the Wikimedia Foundation ran a survey on several Wikipedia projects to gauge the sense of safety on Wikipedia projects (results are available on Meta-wiki). Among active editors surveyed in 2024, only 42% agreed that they know how to get help if someone is harassing them on the Wikimedia projects. Part of feeling safe contributing to Wikimedia projects is likely knowing how to access support when needed.

In the past, the Trust and Safety and Human Rights teams published Diff blogs on how usernames can keep you safe, doxxing (part 1, part 2), and digital safety. Since then, there are some new things to share! The Trust and Safety team worked with the Arbitration Committees to create Project Maps of communities which have Arbitration Committees. The hope is that these maps will assist community members when they seek support for challenging situations while contributing to the sum of all human knowledge.

The community is invited to update any translations to the Project Maps, which will be in English and in the community’s home language (translations in progress). Please take time to view the project maps and share. If you do not see a project map for support in your community, please feel inspired to create one to help others in your community in their sense of safety.

