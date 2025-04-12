Merging Ubuntu and digital rights in Africa: Wikimedians leading conversations at the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum 2025 (DRIF25)

Lusaka Central Business District (CBD) Kafue Roundabout. Image by Lupali, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Wikimedia Foundation is committed to investing in the digital rights ecosystem by supporting civil society organizations advocating public policies that support human rights online. For the fourth consecutive year, we are championing the work of Paradigm Initiative and supporting their annual conference, the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF).



Paradigm Initiative is a nongovernmental organization dedicated to advancing digital rights across Africa and providing digital opportunities for young people. Their commitment to promote an open, accessible, and affordable internet for all aligns closely with our mission to enable a world in which everyone, everywhere, can contribute to free knowledge. DRIF is emblematic of Paradigm Initiative’s objectives: it provides a space for diverse voices to discuss digital rights, internet governance, and inclusive technology policies.



This year, DRIF25 will have the theme “Promoting Digital Ubuntu in Approaches to Technology” and take place in Lusaka, Zambia, from 29 April to 1 May. Ubuntu is an African concept and philosophy that emphasizes interconnectedness and mutual support between individuals and societies. These values are at the core of Wikimedians’ work, and are also an inherent through line in our DRIF sessions this year: not only are we advocating open knowledge and digital equity, but we’re also addressing critical issues—from systemic biases in AI regarding gender representation to strengthening digital rights and electoral participation across the African continent.



DRIF25 will be held in person and live-streamed on Paradigm Initiative’s YouTube channel. Whether you’ll be in Lusaka or staying at home, join our sessions!

Wikimedia and Digital Human Rights in Africa. Empowering Communities: The Role of Wikimedia in Advancing Digital Human Rights in Africa

Wednesday, 30 April, 14:00–15:00 Central Africa Time (CAT), Room 2



As Africa’s digital landscape expands, the intersection of knowledge sharing and human rights has become critical. Wikimedia projects, such as Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, are powerful tools for democratizing access to information, fostering digital inclusion, and promoting freedom of expression. However, barriers such as unequal internet access, language representation, and digital literacy hinder the full potential of these projects. In the African context, digital human rights—including the right to access information, participate in cultural and educational life, and enjoy online freedom of expression—are often compromised by structural inequalities, restrictive policies, and lack of localized content. Wikimedia’s open knowledge platforms provide an avenue for addressing these challenges while empowering communities to contribute to and access free, reliable, and diverse information. This session explores how Wikimedia aligns with digital human rights in Africa and its role in promoting inclusive, equitable access to knowledge.



Participants: Levy Syanseke (Ramah Designs); Emmanuel Oruk (Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda); Sandra Aceng (WOUGNET); Kanguya Isaac (Wikimedia User Group Zambia).

Empowering Women and Communities: Digital Rights, Inclusion, and the Role of Wikimedia in Africa’s Future

Wednesday, 30 April, 15:40–16:00 Central Africa Time (CAT), Room 4



The digital revolution has great potential to empower women and other marginalized communities; yet, it is equally plagued by serious problems of access, rights, and representation. This session will examine the critical points of digital rights and inclusion, with a focus on the role and agency of women in shaping Africa’s digital future. We will discuss how initiatives like Wikimedia go about closing the gender gaps in digital platforms by creating spaces for women to contribute toward the creation, sharing, and protection of knowledge in digital spaces. The session will examine the impact of digital rights on women’s freedom of expression, privacy, and access to information, with a focus on the need for policies that protect these rights. Then it will share knowledge on how platforms like Wikimedia are creating an inclusive, gender-equitable digital space by equipping women and underrepresented communities with the skills to create, edit, and preserve digital knowledge. This session will paint a vision of a future where women are not just consumers of technology, but active agents of change through addressing barriers to digital inclusion and advocating for gender-sensitive digital policies.



Participants: Candy Khohliew (Wikimedia Botswana).

Inclusive Electoral Participation in Africa: Lessons from the Ghana Polls Project

Thursday, 1 May, 9:50–10:50 Central Africa Time (CAT), Room 1



Ghana has long been celebrated as a beacon of democracy in West Africa. As Ghana approached the 2024 general elections, upholding that legacy motivated the Open Foundation West Africa (OFWA) to launch an initiative that combined digital innovation and community engagement to help foster a climate of peace, tolerance, and respect among political parties, candidates, and voters. The Ghana Polls Project aligns with global efforts such as UNESCO’s #SocialMedia4Peace initiative, which has been implemented in regions as far-reaching as Indonesia, demonstrating the universal need for combating misinformation and promoting informed electoral participation through digital tools. This session combines a demonstration of the Ghana workshop and a panel discussion to explore the intersection of digital resources, civic education, and governance. It focuses on how technology bridges gaps in electoral information access for underrepresented groups like women and rural populations.



Presenters: Jael Serwaa Boateng (Open Foundation West Africa); Felix Nartey (Wikimedia Foundation); Emmanuelle Kakou (Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire); Paul Mandele (Wikimedia Community User Group Tanzania).

Bridging Gender Gaps in AI: Advancing Equity Through Open Knowledge

Thursday, 1 May 01, 12:10–13:10 Central Africa Time (CAT), Room 2



This workshop explores how open knowledge platforms, such as Wikimedia, can address systemic biases in artificial intelligence (AI) and promote gender equity in digital spaces. AI technologies often replicate societal inequalities due to biased data sources, leading to the underrepresentation of marginalized voices. By leveraging inclusive, diverse, and accessible knowledge practices, we can ensure AI systems reflect and empower the full spectrum of human experiences.



Wikimedia has played a critical role in advancing gender equity by addressing systemic gaps in representation across its platforms. Through impactful initiatives like Whose Knowledge?, Art+Feminism, Let’s Connect, and She Said, and partnerships with WOUGNET, Wikimedia highlights the power of open knowledge to challenge biases and amplify underrepresented voices. Programs focus on diversifying data sources, creating inclusive content, and fostering equitable storytelling to build a foundation for AI systems that are ethical and just. Participants will engage in interactive discussions and hands-on activities, including creating inclusive content on Wikipedia. The session will also explore Wikimedia’s strategies for gender-responsive governance, equity in AI development, and ethical digital practices. By fostering collaboration between local Wikimedians and global platforms, this workshop aims to inspire participants to become advocates for open knowledge and digital equity.



Presenters: Candy Khohliwe (Wikimedia Botswana), Bridgit Kurgat (Wikimedia Foundation); Felix Nartey (Wikimedia Foundation).

The Wikimedia Foundation’s continued support for DRIF underscores our commitment to engaging in critical digital rights conversations and advancing the Wikimedia 2030 Movement Strategy.



By supporting this convening, we contribute to a broader ecosystem of digital rights activists and civil society organizations working to shape inclusive and rights-respecting policies for the internet. At the same time, DRIF25 provides a vital opportunity for Wikimedians across Africa to connect, collaborate, and strengthen their networks with key policy stakeholders in their respective countries.



This year’s theme, “Promoting Digital Ubuntu in Approaches to Technology,” resonates deeply with our movement’s mission to foster inclusion and equity online, ensuring that youth, women, and Indigenous communities are represented in the digital space.



Be sure to follow along, engage with your fellow Wikimedians, and be part of the conversation. We look forward to seeing you there!

