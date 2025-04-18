From Learner to Mentor: A Special Step in My Wikipedia Journey

Not long ago, I was just starting out on Wikipedia—learning how to edit, understanding the rules, and slowly building my confidence. I never imagined that one day I’d be guiding others. But recently, I had the chance to do just that at a Wikipedia workshop held at the American University of Iraq in Baghdad, organized by Wikimedia Iraq.

It was my first time mentoring in this kind of setting, and it was both exciting and a little nerve-wracking. I helped participants learn how to create impactful articles and walked them through important sections like introductions, structure, and referencing. It felt amazing to share what I’ve learned so far and see others get excited about contributing too.

One of the highlights of the event was listening to Ali Khalil, who shared eye-opening insights about Wikipedia’s role in spreading free knowledge. His words inspired everyone, including me, and reminded us why this work matters so much—especially for underrepresented languages and regions.

Even though I still consider myself in the middle of my learning journey, this experience showed me that you don’t have to be an expert to make a difference. Sometimes, sharing what you know is enough to help someone else get started.

Mentoring gave me a new kind of motivation. I now feel even more connected to the mission of Wikipedia: making knowledge accessible, inclusive, and reflective of all cultures—including ours.

I look forward to growing more, learning more, and hopefully encouraging more people to join this amazing community.

