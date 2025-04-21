Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 7

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on April 4. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Upcoming and current events and conversations
Let’s Talk continues
- Annual Planning and global trends: Join one of the many conversations happening over April and May about how Wikimedians around the world are responding to global trends and help shape the Foundation’s annual plan.
- CEE Catchup: Join the upcoming global trends workshop for the CEE communities organized together with the CEE Hub on April 23 at 16:00 UTC, to discuss AI, NPOV, Wikimedia communities and more.
- Neutral point of view: More information and an update about the work to strengthen Wikipedia’s neutral point of view.
- Wiki Workshop 2025: Register for the 12th annual Wiki Workshop taking place on May 21–22. It brings together researchers and scholars from around the globe who are interested in or actively engaged in research and development on Wikimedia projects.
- Learning Clinic: The upcoming Let’s Connect Learning Clinic is focusing on “Understanding and Navigating Conflict in Wikimedia Projects (Part 1)” and will take place on April 29 at 14:30 UTC.
- Community Resilience and Sustainability: Quarterly Conversation hour taking place on April 24 at 18:00 UTC to discuss Trust and Safety, the Universal Code of Conduct, Committee Support, and Human Rights.
- Wikimedia Hackathon: The Wikimedia Hackathon 2025 will take place on May 2–4.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
- Wikifunctions: Wikifunctions is now integrated with Dagbani Wikipedia. It is the first Wikimedia project that will be able to call and integrate functions directly into Wikipedia articles. Read more weekly updates on Wikifunctions.
- Edge Uniques: Introducing Edge Uniques, a technical approach which consists of privacy-preserving first-party cookies that will enable usability testing of features through A/B testing, more accurate counting of site visits, and a way to stop distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) with better precision.
- Tech News: The Design System Team is preparing to release the next major version of Codex (v2.0.0) on April 29; Last week, the default thumbnail size was increased from 220px to 250px. This changes how pages are shown in all wikis and has been requested by some communities for many years, but wasn’t previously possible due to technical limitations. More updates from Tech News week 15 and 16.
- Outreachy: Celebrating the excellent contributions from both interns and mentors in Round 29 of the Outreachy internship program.
- Developer Satisfaction Survey: The results of the Developer Satisfaction Survey (2025) are available. Thank you to all participants. These results help the Foundation decide what to work on next and to review what they recently worked on.
Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity
- Wiki Loves Monuments: Celebrating the winners of Wiki Loves Monuments 2024.
- Wikimedia Research Showcase: Watch the latest research showcase featuring the theme of “Motivation of Wikipedia Editors“.
Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity
- Digital Rights: Wikimedians leading conversations at the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum 2025 (DRIF25).
- Community Resilience: To better support community members when they are facing challenges while contributing to Wikimedia projects, the Trust and Safety team worked with the Arbitration Committees to create Project Maps of communities.
- RightsCon 2025: Key takeaways on advocacy and inclusion.
