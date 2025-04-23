Announcing the Wikimania 2025 Location 

The 2025 Wikimania Core Organizing Team is delighted to announce that Wikimania will take place in the small, easily navigable neighborhood of Gigiri, Nairobi. The conference will happen at multiple venues throughout Gigiri to allow participants an opportunity to be immersed in the local culture and experience diverse offerings.

Skyline of Nairobi from Gigiri with a view of Karura forest.

Known for its lush greenery and international flair, Gigiri is home to the United Nations Office–the only UN headquarter office in Africa and the Global South–and several other international organizations and various embassies. It’s a true global hub, making it the perfect setting for Wikimedians to meet and connect.

Despite its worldly character, Gigiri is a compact neighborhood–just about 1km from one side to the other. The area is packed with restaurants, coffee shops, and different spaces for shopping, entertainment and social activities, both within and outside the popular open-air Village Market.

During Wikimania from 06–09 August and the pre-conference day on 05 August, programming will be scheduled in very close proximity so that participants can quickly and easily move between tracks and social events. Once registered, attendees will receive the full event details, including schedules and locations of specific parts of the program.



This year, the in-person capacity will be slightly lower, so we recommend registering early to guarantee your spot. Registration will open next month, so keep your eye out! For assistance with travel arrangements, feel free to contact wikimania@wikimedia.org and visit Wikimania Wiki to explore discounts on hotels and flights.

We can’t wait to see you in Nairobi!

