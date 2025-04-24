Language and Internationalization/Newsletters/7

Welcome to the April 2025 edition of the Language and internationalization newsletter by the Wikimedia Foundation Wikimedia Language and Product Localization team! This newsletter provides you with quarterly updates on new feature developments, improvements in various language-related technical projects and support work, community meetings, and ideas to get involved in contributing to the projects.

Key highlights

Improved Content Translation Dashboard Tool Now Available

The Language and Product Localization team has improved the Content Translation dashboard to create a consistent experience for all contributors using mobile and desktop devices. This dashboard is now available on all Wikipedias, and the current dashboard will be removed by May 2025. The improved translation dashboard allows all logged-in users of the tool to enjoy a consistent experience regardless of their type of device. With a harmonized experience, logged-in desktop users now have access to the capabilities shown in the image. Multilingual contributors can translate new sections of articles, access topic-based article suggestions, and explore community-defined lists [1] or collections from wiki projects and campaigns using the tool [2].

Content Translation New Dashboard

Language Support for New and Existing Languages

8 languages were added to translatewiki.net, including Bamum (Cameroon), Likpakpaanl (Ghana), Lampung Api (Indonesia), and Cyrillic Baltic Romani (Europe). These additions enable contributors to begin translating the interface and are key steps in the onboarding process.

Volunteer contributions included the addition of Mindong (Latin and Traditional Han scripts) to Mediawiki and updates to language names for codes dso, hoc (India), and thq (Nepal). Configuration fixes were implemented, such as resolving the redirect issue for the letter ‘i’ in Karakalpak Wikipedia and splitting Mindong (cdo) into cdo-hans, cdo-hant/cdo-hani, and cdo-latn. Learn more here.

Wiki Loves Ramadan Articles Made In Content Translation Mobile Workflow

Wiki Loves Ramadan is an annual Wikimedia campaign that this year ran from February 25th to April 15th to promote cultures and traditions associated with the one-month-long Ramadan festival. The campaign focused on 32 countries, and for content creation, it spanned over 26 languages across Wikimedia platforms like Wikipedia, Wikibooks, and Wikivoyage. The Language and Product Localization team worked alongside the Wiki Loves Ramadan team to add a Collection tag to the Wiki Loves Ramadan 2025/List of Articles pages, which consist of articles in various categories: landmarks, cultures, and figures. With this tag, the list of articles became discoverable in the Content Translation mobile workflow.

The goal behind adding this tag was to help the team determine whether surfacing translation suggestions sourced from WikiProjects and other community-driven initiatives within the Content Translation mobile workflow would encourage more editors to discover and translate articles that address topical gaps. The hope is that this tag will help foster participation in this initiative to bridge the content gaps it has identified. This tag has also been added to several other venues such as Wikimedia CEE Spring 2025 and Technology Essential Articles. Learn more here.

Image of the popular dessert Jalebi from one of the listed campaign articles

Results from Language Onboarding Experiment Published

As part of the language onboarding experiment, five language Wikipedias were selected for graduation from the Incubator and granted full production access: Southern Ndebele (nrwiki), Iban (ibawiki), Obolo (annwiki), Tai Nüa (tddwiki), and Pannonian Rusyn (rskwiki). The Wikimedia Incubator provides a development space for new language projects before they graduate to full production wikis. However, challenges such as outdated editing tools and lengthy approval times hinder progress.

The experiment tested whether moving incubating languages directly to production wikis with modern tools would increase editing activity. Languages on the Incubator were grouped based on activity levels and randomly selected, while incorporating feedback from the Wikimedia Language Committee. These five languages were moved to production wikis on 14 October 2024 after approval from the Language Committee, with a three-month experiment period ending on 12 January 2025. In November 2024, contributors from all wikis except Tai Nüa were interviewed. Learn more about the complete results here.

Average weekly edits per editor, Languages onboarding experiment 2024



Topic Diversity of Articles Analysis Published

The goal of the analysis is to explore the topic diversity of articles created on Wikipedias from 2016 to 2024 across various dimensions, including the use of the Content Translation tool, mobile vs. desktop usage, user experience levels, regions, and the size of wikis. In addition to understanding the diversity of articles created, the goal is also to potentially inform areas of intervention under the Content Growth/Knowledge Equity (KE) bucket of the WMF annual planning. The analysis explored the following questions: the usage of mobile devices to create articles, the usage of the Content Translation tool (CX) to create articles, the topic diversity of articles created (primary topics), sub-topics by UN subcontinents, and Wikipedias with potential topic imbalance. Learn more about the complete analysis here.

Community meetings and events

Sign up here to attend the upcoming Language Community Meeting in May 2025 . In case you missed the language community meeting in February, you can catch up by watching the video recording and reading the notes. This meeting was co-organized by the Language and Product Localization team and the Language Diversity Hub and had over 20 attendees, covering topics such as: Translatewiki.net contributions from the Bahasa Lampung community in Indonesia, Keyboard and tools for the Sámi languages Lexica: A mobile-friendly tool that simplifies micro contributions to lexicographical data on Wikidata.

. In case you missed the language community meeting in February, you can catch up by watching the video recording and reading the notes. This meeting was co-organized by the Language and Product Localization team and the Language Diversity Hub and had over 20 attendees, covering topics such as: If you are attending the Wikimedia Hackathon in Istanbul in May and have ideas to organize a hacking session or work on a project related to language projects or support, or if you want to brainstorm Hackathon-specific ideas with the team, reach out to us by writing on the newsletter’s talk page. Also, check the open tasks on LPL Onboarding and Development workboard to gather ideas.

Get involved

Stay tuned for the next release! You can subscribe to this newsletter.

