Join the Africa Wiki Women in Powering Up Gender Equality

The Africa Wiki Women, like always, have hit the ground running in the second quarter of 2025 with the virtual launch of the Africa Wiki Women: Accelerating Action for Gender Equality 2025 campaign. A launch event that gave a deep insight into the findings of the Africa Wiki Women Technical Research.

The campaign, which is designed to close the gender content gap on Wikipedia and across the Wikimedia projects, seeks to amplify and document the contributions of African women journalists and politicians. With a global invite to Wikimedians, journalists, professional photographers, political enthusiasts, and storytellers to rise to the occasion of co-creating a more inclusive ecosystem for African women.

The campaign focuses on:

Improving Wikipedia articles about African women journalists and politicians. Adding citations, infoboxes, and categories that give these articles the structure and required visibility.

Visual representation through uploading of photos and multimedia to Wikimedia Commons, in order to enhance the visual documentation.

Translation of biographies into various African languages, ensuring that biographies resonate with people in every corner of the continent.

Equipping new contributors, especially women, with essential wiki skills through a series of hybrid workshops.

Official flyer for the call for community organiser in Africa

Unlike previous campaigns, the Africa Wiki Women is leveling up, and this time, it’s bringing more seats to the table. The campaign is taking an inclusive approach by opening its doors not only to experienced and new Wikimedia editors, but also to community leaders in Africa to host in-person training events in their countries.

Official flyer for the call for professional photographers in Africa

To ensure full participation and collective impact, Africa Wiki Women is also inviting professional photographers across the continent to join the effort by adding visuals of African women journalists and politicians on Wikimedia Commons to the push for representation.

A campaign topic list has a selection of articles to be improved, translated, and created, accompanied by a comprehensive set of criteria and a scoring guide tailored for both new and experienced editors. It has been designed to assist participants and reviewers alike in clearly understanding and applying the jury process throughout the campaign.

The campaign will run in a hybrid format, combining both physical and virtual experiences. In-person training sessions will be held in Nigeria and either Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Senegal, or Uganda, offering women a chance to gather, connect, and acquire essential Wiki skills in a supportive environment. Meanwhile, the virtual aspect will offer a series of online trainings that span Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, ensuring that participants from all across Africa can be involved. Details of the training can be found on the training schedule.

Join the Africa Wiki Women Accelerating Action for Gender Equality Campaign and be part of people reshaping how African women are seen and celebrated in the digital knowledge space.

