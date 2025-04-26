Wikipabukon 2025 Wrap-Up: A Sundanese Wikisource Proofreading Competition

The Wikimedia Bandung Community with support from GLAM Indonesia and Wikimedia Indonesia has successfully organized the Wikipabukon 2025 Competition. This competition is a reading and retyping challenge focused on public domain books on the Sundanese Wikisource. The competition was held online over the course of two weeks, from March 7 to 21, 2025.

Wikipabukon 2025 Competition was organized by two committee members from the Wikimedia Bandung Community: Rafli Noer Khairam (User:Raflinoer32) and Pijri Paijar (User:Pijri Paijar). They were responsible for preparing the books or manuscripts for the competition, writing the competition page, monitoring the competition’s progress, reviewing participants’ edits, and writing the final report.

What has been implemented and achieved?

The competition was held online over two weeks, from March 7 to 21, 2025. During this period, the organizers and participants communicated and coordinated through a WhatsApp group. The competition was evaluated using the Wikisource Contest scoring tool and manual assessment by the committee.

A total of 57 participants joined the competition, with 37 of them actively contributing. Among the active participants, 27 successfully proofread more than 100 pages. In this competition, 36 books were used for proofreading, consisting of 32 in Latin script and 4 in Cacarakan script. The competition successfully proofread 4,483 pages, with a total of 13,400 contributions and validations.

The winners of the competition are User:Ratri Ayumsari as the first-place winner with 2,260 points, and User:Hzu Hzu as the second-place winner with 1,322 points. In addition to the two main winners, there were eight top participants: User:Akbar Soepadhi, User:Thersetya2021, User:YogiYY, User:Mirani Pramitasari, User:Menyusurisudutnegeri, User:Iripseudocorus, User:Aeia aai, and User:Annisa Tiara Ramadhani.

Lessons learned

The Wikipabukon Competition is an effort by the Wikimedia Bandung Community to increase the amount of content and the number of contributors on the Sundanese Wikisource. This project was only recently launched from the incubator on 16 August 2023. We hope that this competition will invite many volunteers to contribute to the Sundanese Wikisource.

One important lesson we learned from this competition is that participants still lack familiarity with the templates used on Wikisource. This led to many questions being asked throughout the competition. We realize now how important it is to provide training beforehand, so that participants do not face difficulties. Moreover, this approach can also help encourage more new contributors to the Sundanese Wikisource project.

Another key insight from the competition is the limited availability of Sundanese books on Wikisource. The Wikimedia Bandung Community needs to make further efforts to digitize public domain manuscripts by collaborating with various institutions such as cultural organizations or libraries. Therefore, the availability of old Sundanese manuscripts can continue to grow.

Next steps

We hope that the Wikimedia Bandung Community can continue to organize activities focused on increasing both contributors and content across Wikimedia projects, especially on the Sundanese Wikisource on an annual basis. We plan to propose programs such as competitions and editing workshops for the Sundanese-language Wikisource.

Beyond that, we also plan to propose a program for digitizing ancient manuscripts from the West Java region. We believe that this plan cannot succeed without the support and collaboration of many parties. We are confident that collective efforts can make the program more effective and impactful.

Share this: Mastodon

Bluesky



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation