Convening Users with Extended Rights to Discuss Safety, Privacy, and Tools during Wikimania 2025

Spread across the globe, Wikimedia’s users with extended rights serve Wikimedia communities, acting as frontline defenders working behind the scenes to safeguard the integrity, quality, and security of the projects. Through their actions in their roles, they positively shape community culture and set the norms that affect new and existing users. Anyone who has spent time on the wikis has seen them in action–stepping in to defuse heated debates, reverting bad edits, implementing community consensus, enforcing conduct policies, and handling countless other responsibilities.



Users with extended rights include administrators, bureaucrats, functionaries (checkusers and oversighters), stewards, and others with advanced access. They are generally elected and entrusted by communities to perform specialized tasks, having privileged technical access to Wikimedia projects. Depending on their role, users are granted local access, specific to a certain wiki, or global rights.

Unlike most other platforms, Wikimedia’s users with extended rights are, like all contributors, volunteers. Their work often requires a blend of technical skills, community leadership, and commitment to upholding and improving the content on the projects.



With dis- and misinformation, vandalism, and security threats on the rise, the work of users with extended rights has never been more important. And yet, as the need for their contributions grows, their numbers are shrinking on the largest Wikipedias, with fewer volunteers starting the journey toward becoming a user with extended rights.

That’s why the Foundation is investing in bringing more users with extended rights than ever before to connect at Wikimania this year in Nairobi, Kenya.

On the road to Nairobi

For years, the Wikimedia editing community has voiced the need for more substantial support for users with extended rights. As their numbers dwindle and workloads increase, the need for both technical and social support has become evident, not only to help them work more effectively but to recruit and retain new volunteers stepping into those roles.



This year’s Wikimania will experiment with a one-off pre-conference event on August 5th dedicated to users with extended rights. This event will be a place for users to connect with one another, to brainstorm solutions to problems, discuss areas of emphasis for new collaborative work, to build capacity by learning from each other, and to create a network for support into the future. Topics will include safety, privacy, policy tooling, and cross-wiki experience exchange. More information will be shared soon on the Wikimania Wiki.

Recognizing how costly it can be to attend and in light of our ongoing Annual Plan commitments to experienced editors and work to connect the movement, the Wikimedia Foundation has expanded the scholarship program, awarding a total of 50 Wikimania scholarships to users with extended rights, so that they can attend this day along with the rest of the conference. We believe users with extended rights will have unique value to add across all conference days and topics.

User: Icem4k, an administrator on the Chichewa Wikipedia, is one of the 50 users with extended rights who received a scholarship to attend Wikimania this year. “When I found out I was awarded the scholarship, I felt incredibly honored and grateful,” he shared. “This is the first time I am receiving a scholarship from the Wikimedia Foundation. Beyond the financial support, this scholarship serves as a validation of my work, motivating me to continue contributing and making a positive impact.”

This special investment will also support the Africa Agenda that calls for more connection between African communities and global users with extended rights. “I feel extremely excited knowing that I am going to meet people with common interests from all over the world,” underscored User:Fulani215, an administrator on Fulfulde Wikipedia.

Scholarships will cover travel, accommodation, and registration, easing the financial burden on those who might otherwise be unable to attend. Selection is based on contributions to projects, community involvement, and the potential impact on their work within the movement.



Looking ahead to the pre-conference event, User: DaSupremo, an administrator on Ghana Pidgin Wikipedia, hopes to see workshops that help first-time attendees navigate Wikimania, understand Wikimedia’s governance, and connect with mentors. They’re also eager for hands-on sessions for developers and bot operators, regional and language-based meetups, and practical training on how to handle disputes and foster a friendly editing environment.

Wikimania Nairobi, while being the first Wikimania to offer specific scholarships for users with extended rights, is also offering more scholarships across the board. Scholarship numbers have been steadily increasing year over year, with 117 in Stockholm, 200 offered in Singapore, 240 offered in Katowice, and 300 being offered this year, including these 50 scholarships being offered to users with extended rights as a one-off pilot.

Strengthening community through connection

Wikimania Nairobi will also mark the second presentation of the Functionary of the Year award, first introduced in 2024, to recognize users working behind the scenes to ensure the safety, smooth operation, and sustainability of Wikimedia projects.



Last year, Vira Motorko, a Ukrainian Wikimedian and administrator on the Ukrainian Wikipedia, was recognized as Functionary of the Year for her outstanding contributions to maintaining Wikipedia. Her words capture a fundamental truth about this work: “Efforts invested in building new connections bring the most significant results because one person alone is not a warrior.”

The sustainability of Wikimedia projects depends not only on individual contributions but on collective effort. This year, Wikimania will provide a space for users with extended rights to tackle important topics together, supporting their efforts to keep the projects safe, reliable, and accessible to future generations. If you are a user with extended rights, we hope you’ll join us.

