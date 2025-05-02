A bit of both – My First Wiki Conference Experience

I will never forget the experience of attending the Wiki Conference 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria—a voyage characterized by contrasts, growth, and community. I experienced both joy and sadness, pride and embarrassment, learning and unlearning, and a sense of isolation and community. This conference served as a reminder of the value of cooperation in open knowledge movements, as well as a platform for networking, idea exploration, and knowledge collection. The theme of the conference was Empowering Knowledge Equity: Building a Stronger Nigerian Wikimedia Community. You can find more details here.

One of the most fulfilling parts of the conference was my role as a team leader during one of the breakout sessions. As a team, we were tasked with working together to curate innovative ideas aimed at advancing open knowledge sharing in the Wiki space. The energy in the room was contagious—everyone brought their unique expertise, creativity, and passion to the table. Our collaborative efforts culminated in a series of presentations, and I must say, each group delivered with excellence. The diversity of thought and clarity in delivery demonstrated the potential we hold when we align around a shared vision. It was a proud moment to see what we had accomplished together in such a short time.

Participants Brainstorming during a breakout session Endproduct of collaborative work from team members Ideation stage through sharing of ideas, ensuring coherence and clarity of ideas Presentation for group one

My Presentation: GLAM and Wikimedia Commons

In another key moment of the conference, I had the opportunity to give a presentation centered on a GLAM-Wiki (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums)-related theme: “Leveraging Wikimedia Commons to Enhance the Reach of Heritage Archives in Nigeria.” The session focused on how Wikimedia Commons can serve as a dynamic platform for making heritage archives more accessible. I introduced the audience to the Pattypan tool, walking them through its functionality and practical applications. I also discussed critical aspects of the work, such as stakeholder engagement, management strategies, and the common copyright and licensing bottlenecks we often face when working with archival materials. What made the session particularly enriching was the active engagement from participants. Through their questions and insights, I gained as much as I gave—reminding me once again that knowledge sharing is always a two-way street. It was a deeply educational experience that left me inspired and better informed.

Presenter expressing excitement

Unexpected Connections: A 60-Hour Friendship – From strangers to brothers

A personal highlight from the conference was the unexpected but profound friendship I formed. Though our connection spanned just around 60 hours, it left an imprint I will cherish for a lifetime. It’s not every day you encounter people who bring such warmth and authenticity into your world, even briefly. This beautiful moment of connection was made possible solely through the conference, and I remain grateful. It will be impossible that I’ll recount my experiences and time and not mention the gift the conference gave me. From praying together to working together, my friend and brother is a passionate wikimedian, and it was evident in the conversations we had throughout the night hours discussing the many possibilities present in the Nigeria wikispace and how to leverage the tools, relationships, and opportunities made available by the community to reach out to a wider audience and ensure that we preserve heritage digitally. This friendship changed me in ways I can not possibly capture in a blog post. He was an angel sent specially for me; he is my retention strategy.

Picture session after a just concluded lecture session during the wiki conference 2024 Wilson Oluoha and Asuru Lutherking a few moments after my session

The Power of Vulnerability: A Song, a Stage, and a Smile

Another memorable highlight came on the very first night, during a group sing-along of “We Are the World.” I spontaneously joined in, embracing the spirit of the moment. While my attempt to walk down the stage gracefully didn’t quite go as planned, and my performance was, admittedly, an entertaining mix of enthusiasm and mild embarrassment, it was one of the most joyful and freeing moments of the entire event. It was in that imperfect performance that I realized the beauty of vulnerability, of simply showing up and being part of something larger than myself. The room was filled with a plethora of emotions—laughter, unity, support, and light-hearted fun. And that, for me, is what made it unforgettable.

Kindness, Diversity, and Shared Purpose

I cannot speak of this experience without appreciating the Conference Organizing Team (COT). Their kindness, dedication, and professionalism made everything seamless. From the logistics to the welcoming atmosphere, their efforts created a space where everyone could thrive. Being among such a diverse group of attendees reminded me of an important truth: no matter how different we may seem, when our hearts and minds align, we can achieve incredible progress. I attended multiple sessions and panel discussions that expanded my understanding of Wikimedia’s ecosystem and beyond. Each one was a reminder of the power of inclusive spaces and shared learning.

An Insightful Addition: National Data Protection Commission

One particularly notable addition to the conference agenda was the lecture by the National Data Protection Commission. It brought a new layer of relevance to our work, especially in the context of managing open data, privacy, and ethical knowledge sharing. I appreciated the depth it added to the overall program and the practical implications it highlighted.

Closing Reflections: A Meeting of Contrasts

In the end, my Wiki Conference 2024 experience was a meeting of contrasts (unity in opposites)

I was both happy and sad.

Proud and embarrassed.

Learning and unlearning.

Alone and surrounded.

It was a bit of both in all the right ways. As I look ahead, I’m not just carrying new knowledge or professional insights—I’m carrying memories, connections, and lessons that will shape my work and life going forward. And yes, I’m already looking forward to the next one.

