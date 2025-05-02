Harir 2024: A Testament to Community Collaboration and Impact on Arabic Wikipedia

For three transformative years, Wikimedia UAE has celebrated the spirit of collaboration and knowledge sharing through the Harir Competition (مسابقة حرّر), an annual initiative dedicated to enhancing the quality and quantity of content on Arabic Wikipedia. The recently concluded Harir 2024 has not only surpassed expectations in terms of participation but has also fostered an unprecedented collaborative energy among Arabic Wikipedians.

Building on Community Strength: Harir 2024’s Innovative Approach

Since its inception, the Harir competition has served as more than just an event; it has functioned as a crucial platform for community building among Arabic Wikipedia enthusiasts. This year, Wikimedia UAE strategically harnessed the rich tapestry of skills and knowledge within its network, amplifying the competition’s reach and effectiveness.

Key to this success was the involvement of seasoned Arabic Wikipedia editors, whose invaluable insights guided the competition’s framework. By working closely with a committed network of volunteers, they refined the rules and conditions, ensuring that Harir 2024 operated with robust standards and clear objectives.

Elevating Standards and Driving Policy Change

A significant milestone for this year’s competition was the decision to limit participation to autoconfirmed editors. This change aimed to elevate the quality of contributions, reflecting a commitment to excellence in content creation. The decision was based on constructive feedback and has proven successful; as a result, Harir 2024 became the first competition to contribute directly to policy changes on Arabic Wikipedia.

The outcome is impressive: Harir 2024 witnessed the creation of a record-breaking 1,171 new articles, the establishment or revision of 22 Wikipedia policies. Furthermore, participation surged to 34 contributors, a marked increase from the 17 participants in the previous year. One participant noted regarding the prepared lists, “Excellent. Sometimes I have the time and desire to create articles, but I don’t find a specific article that motivates me. This method makes it much easier to choose.”

Key Pillars of Success: Collaboration, Delegation, and Improvement

The remarkable achievements of Harir 2024 highlight several essential pillars of success:

Community Collaboration: Engaging and recognizing the expertise within the Wikimedia community can lead to innovative solutions and inspired contributions.

Engaging and recognizing the expertise within the Wikimedia community can lead to innovative solutions and inspired contributions. Strategic Delegation: Identifying and involving the right individuals is crucial to enhancing project outcomes.

Identifying and involving the right individuals is crucial to enhancing project outcomes. Continuous Improvement: Adapting strategies based on participant feedback ensures that initiatives remain relevant and effective.

A Heartfelt Thank You to the Community

Wikimedia UAE expresses its sincere gratitude to all contributors of Harir 2024, particularly Rotana, Faisal, Ahmed Nagy, and Mohammed Hijjawi. This accomplishment is not just a win for the organizing body but a powerful testament to what can be achieved when communities unite with a common purpose.

As we reflect on the success of Harir 2024, we invite participants and supporters alike to continue building on this momentum, strengthening the bonds within our Wikimedia community. Together, we can strive towards enriching Arabic Wikipedia further and expanding the horizons of knowledge sharing.

