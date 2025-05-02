Wikimedia Iraq: The Mesopotamian Spark—From Clay to Code

During the first quarter of 2025, Wikimedia Iraq played a crucial role in strengthening the sustainability of its community—especially among newcomers who joined over the past eight months.

On January 11, we hosted a session at the American University of Baghdad titled “Wikipedia for Youth.” The event had two main goals: first, to introduce Wikipedia to a new generation of young Iraqis; and second, to support newcomers to lead their first Wikimedia session—supported by experienced editors.

This session fostered the idea of collaborative work through interactive activities. Participants were grouped into teams of five and tasked with working on specific Wikipedia articles in a simulated contest. At the end of the event, a jury composed of experienced Wikimedians—Dr. Mahmoud Al-Rawi and Mohammed Qays—evaluated the articles. Meanwhile, active newcomers Teba and Ayat guided the groups through Wikipedia’s editing rules, acting as mentors.

Key Outcomes:

Promoted volunteerism in Wikipedia through gamified engagement.

Empowered newcomers to take leadership roles and mentor others.

Strengthened intergenerational connections within the user group.

Teeba and Ayat share their Wiki journey during their first offline event.

The event didn’t end with just a one-day activity. Following the session, many newcomers became more connected with the veteran Wikimedians and felt inspired to contribute more deeply. Taking their advice to heart, they initiated a working group to participate in the WikiCollection Contest organized by the Wikimedia UAE User Group.

Back in their hometowns, Teba, Ayat, Rafal, and Abdulsalam formed the Iraqi Collection Team, encouraging their peers to join and contribute. Guided by experienced Wikimedians from the group, this newcomer-led team made a remarkable impact, finishing second place in the contest, just a few points behind the top winners.

Meanwhile, our veteran editors—Dr. Mahmoud Al-Rawi, Abu Hisham, and Osama Saad—also contributed in their own quiet yet impactful way, ultimately securing first place in the same contest. In total, seven Iraqi contributors emerged as winners, demonstrating how both experienced and new members complement one another in achieving excellence.

But the story doesn’t stop there.

In the Harir Contest, another regional initiative, Mohammed Qays secured fifth place, and Safah, a promising newcomer, won sixth. Notable contributions also came from Mustafa Al-Anazi, Abdulsalam, Rafal, and Ravan—showing that at least five Iraqi members participated, with two earning top prizes.

In the Wiki Loves Plants Contest, Abdulsalam, our active editor from Mosul who participated in all the aforementioned competitions, ranked as the top contributor—a true symbol of dedication to free knowledge.

Wikimedia Iraq members are also active in ongoing campaigns such as Wiki for Minorities and Kuwaiti Women contests, reflecting the consistent and expanding presence of our members across the region.

Sustaining Growth

Our group’s impact goes beyond the events we organize directly. By supporting and empowering newcomers and building a strong internal support network, we are fulfilling our strategic vision of sustainable participation—even when there is no active grant or funding. In doing so, we also support our members in the regional contest.

“From Clay Tablets to Digital Tablets” was not just a slogan for our user group.. Just as the ancient Mesopotamians pressed knowledge into clay tablets, today’s Iraqi Wikimedians are etching their ideas into digital code — continuing a legacy thousands of years in the making. From the ruins of history to the rise of online platforms, a new generation is reigniting Iraq’s spirit of Knowledge, not with chisels, but with keyboards. This spark — lit by youth, fueled by mentorship, and shaped through collaboration — is carrying Iraq’s heritage of knowledge-sharing into the digital age.

Share this: Mastodon

Bluesky



Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation