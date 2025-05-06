Marking a transition at the Wikimedia Foundation

Today, the Wikimedia Foundation is starting a global search for its fifth Chief Executive Officer. Over a year ago, I began this succession planning with the Board of Trustees and our executive team to design an orderly, thoughtful, and stable transition.

To ensure both continuity and progress, I will remain in my role until a new CEO is in place – the hope is to welcome a successor by January 2026, a milestone that coincides with Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary. This timing allows for a deliberate handover and also a celebratory welcome, inviting our next leader to step into a role supported by a very capable team and an organization prepared for the future.

While the work will never be “done,” especially in this rapidly shifting global environment, I believe that the Wikimedia Foundation is stronger than ever, thanks to the dedication of our board, staff, volunteers, donors, and partners. I feel very proud of what has been accomplished in the last few years and came to this decision because of the progress that has been made on the priorities I set after spending time in late 2021 meeting with hundreds of people about what I needed to do as CEO.

Indeed, social and governmental shifts around the world show that Wikimedia’s mission is needed now more than ever before. And we have collectively responded with strength — by growing our technical infrastructure to expanding content that helps close knowledge gaps. We have seen more support globally and an increased level of trust in Wikipedia amid the rise of AI tools and chatbots. Recognition of the Wikimedia projects continues to expand as the hallmark of a digital public good. Our beloved brand and trusted knowledge resources have become even more vital as the “factual netting that holds the whole digital world together” according to the New York Times.

The Wikimedia Foundation has also prioritized product and technology to remain firmly at the center of our investments and attention. We right-sized the Foundation’s growth in line with responsible financial planning, while consistently increasing funding to volunteers and affiliates. There has been a significant improvement in the Foundation’s relationship with our volunteer communities. And our multi-year strategy and annual planning processes are far more responsive to global trends, persistently asking what the world needs from us.

Responsible transitions are not just about continuity — they are about imagining an even greater future. Over the past 25 years, Wikipedia has grown to become one of the most trusted sources of information on the internet. This is because of a unique, community-led model, driven by nearly 260,000 volunteers who write and edit the site and oversee all content moderation to ensure that nearly 65 million articles on Wikipedia are as reliable as possible. Wikipedia’s content is governed by core content policies such as neutral point of view, verifiability, and no original research, which exist to ensure information is presented as accurately, fairly, and neutrally as possible. Wikipedia is also constantly evolving and improving, with new initiatives to strengthen core policies and to support a universal mission of free knowledge.

In my very first message, I remarked that, “over the past two decades, you have created one of the most astonishing digital communities in all of human history…I am full of abundant optimism for what lies ahead.” And this remains true for the next generation of leadership and opportunity for Wikipedia at 25.

The search for this next leader will be led by the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, and you can learn more here.

Share this: Mastodon

Bluesky



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation