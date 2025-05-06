Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 8

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on April 18. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Upcoming and current events and conversations
Let’s Talk continues
- Marking a transition at the Wikimedia Foundation: update from CEO Maryana Iskander.
- Annual Planning: We published the draft Annual Plan for the coming fiscal year (2025-2026) which prioritizes work to respond to global trends. Feedback welcome on the talk page and many other places.
- WikiForHumanRights: Join the information session for the 2025 WikiForHumanRights Campaign on May 9 at 16:00 UTC.
- Youth Conference: Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 will take place on May 16-18 in Prague.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
- AI Strategy: Our new AI strategy puts Wikipedia’s humans first.
- Tech News: Event organizers who host collaborative activities on multiple wikis, including Bengali, Japanese, and Korean Wikipedias, now have access to the CampaignEvents extension. Also, admins in the Wikipedia where the extension is enabled will automatically be granted the event organizer right soon. More updates from Tech News week 17 and 18.
- Abstract Wikipedia selected as a grant finalist: Abstract Wikipedia has been selected by the MacArthur Foundation as one of five finalists for their 100&Change competition. The winner will be announced in late 2025.
- Language and Internationalization: Read some key highlights from the April 2025 edition of the Language and internationalization newsletter.
Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity
- Wikimania: Wikimania 2025 will be held in the Nairobi neighborhood of Gigiri and will host a special one-off preconference day for users with extended rights.
- Learning Clinic: The recent Let’s Connect Learning Clinic was about “Exploring Diff Blog: Sharing your story, & understanding Technical Implementation” and took place on May 6 at 12:00 UTC.
Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity
- Data privacy: Arguing for data privacy and safety of internet users worldwide: Our amicus brief in the Snap v. Pina lawsuit.
- World Press Freedom Day: We will be advocating for Wikimedia’s model and speaking about “Information as a Public Good in the Age of AI” for UNESCO’s World Press Freedom Day event in Brussels.
Annual Goals Progress on Effectiveness
- Risk preparedness: We shared the Foundation’s approach to risk preparedness as part of the annual plan.
- Financial Report: Takeaways from the Wikimedia Foundation’s Form 990 for fiscal year 2023-2024.
- Annual Report: The Foundation published the Annual Reports for both the Wikimedia Foundation and the Wikimedia Endowment. These reports highlight the impact of work done by our global community of volunteers, staff, and donors over the past year.
Board and Board committee updates
- Board and Board committee updates: The Board met in in March to hold its quarterly business meeting and joined other meetings as part of the Wikimedia Foundation’s annual strategic planning. See the most recent actions and updates on the Board Noticeboard.
- Wikimedians of Chicago User Group: Recognition of Wikimedians of Chicago User Group.
- Affcom News: Read the latest issue of AffCom News (January-March 2025), the newsletter that distributes relevant news and events about the work of Wikimedia’s Affiliations Committee.
- Elections Committee update: Review and comment on the 2025 Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees selection rules for the upcoming 2025 selection process. The deadline is May 15 at 23:59 AoE.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
