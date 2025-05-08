Wikimedia “Moku-moku-meeting” (Workshop)

Wikimedians of Japan User Group held an offline editing event titled “Moku-moku-meeting” on February 23rd.

“Moku-moku-meeting” is a popular event held in the Japanese IT engineer community and refers to a study group or meeting in which multiple people gather. They say the word “moku-moku” comes from people’s style “silently” (Chatwork article).

We decided to follow the style and hold the event in a different way to the Wikipedia editing event “Wikipedia Town” that is held all over Japan.

Characteristics of the Japanese “Wikipedia Town”s are

It is specialized for Wikipedia. Image data is uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, but there is a tendency to carefully select only those that are suitable for inclusion in Wikipedia articles.

The contents are aimed at people who have no experience editing Wikipedia and is unlikely to be satisfying for people who already have some experience editing.

Because the editorial focuses are on things located in the hosting area, it is difficult to edit articles on other topics.

Wikidata, which we hope to enrich together with Wikipedia, is rarely edited.

I thought that it might not be enough for editors who want to move beyond being beginners and who are somewhat familiar with Wikipedia.

With this in mind, we have planned to hold an event along:

The topic you want to edit can be anything related to Wikimedia.

There is no specific instructor, participants teach each other

Always provide output

We decided to hold the first meeting just among the user group members to try out what kind of situation it would be.

On February 23rd, the day after the Japan Wikimedia Conference held at OSC Tokyo, seven participants gathered at K’s Studio, a rental space in Komazawa, Tokyo, to start their first Moku-moku meeting.

First, the participants introduced themselves and announced what they hoped to accomplish that day. They then enjoyed a relaxed atmosphere while sipping on soft drinks and snacks prepared by the user group.

This time, we also held a LibreOffice hackathon at the same time, which is the area of ​​activity of Sakanoshita, who is also an OpenStreetMap contributor, and Enoki (User: Shinji Enoki), who participated in the user group. As a result, we were able to talk from a variety of perspectives.

Moku-moku group photo. VZP10224, CC-BY-SA4.0

As mentioned in the user group event article, no huge number of articles were prepared, but we believe that this is a decent result as a first step towards continuing to hold the event in the future.

We’d like to continue holding the “moku-moku-meeting” style editing events in the area before and after participating in the OSCs. We look forward to the active participation of all Wikimedians.

