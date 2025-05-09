Contribution to the Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month 2025

Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month 2025

I contributed in the “Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month 2025” writing contest, which began on April 14, 2025. This is my third time contributing, having previously contributed in 2022 and 2024. I am free to choose any article I want to cover, but I try to choose from a “List of suggested articles.” The list is divided into nine genres: cinematography, music, theater, literature, visual art, architecture, general articles, crucial articles, and articles in Ukrainian only, with the article title on the vertical axis and the language on the horizontal axis. This allows you to see at a glance which language version of Wikipedia an article is in.

Until now, I have translated articles that are not available in the Japanese Wikipedia from the “Music” and “Literature” lists, but this time I chose from the “General” and “Crucial Articles” lists. From the “General” list, I chose the “Encyclopedia of Modern Ukraine.” It seems that a Ukrainian encyclopedia called the “Encyclopedia of Ukraine” was published in the late 20th century, but the “Encyclopedia of Modern Ukraine” began publication in 2001 and is scheduled to be a total of 30 volumes, with up to volume 24 published as of 2022. In addition to the printed version, an online version is also available, which can be read for free. With the situation surrounding Ukraine changing every moment, it is very interesting to see what the descriptions in these encyclopedias are like.

Levko Revutsky

The “Crucial Articles” have been translated into Japanese quite a bit, but from the articles that have not yet been translated, I chose a person called “Levko Revutsky.” Born in 1889 and died in 1977, Revutsky was a Ukrainian composer who also worked as a music teacher. Blessed with talent and with many accomplishments, he was awarded several medals, including the Order of the Red Banner of Labor. However, he seems to be little known outside of Ukraine, and there was no mention of it at all in the Russian music encyclopedia I found at a nearby library. By translating the articles about such people, I was able to get a glimpse into the state and history of music in Ukraine.

Looking at the “List of suggested articles”, you can see that there are still many articles that are not translated into the Japanese version, except for the “Crucial Articles”. Also, looking at the “Participants” page, you can see that many Wikipedians from all over the world are translating various articles into their own languages. It’s great that Wikimedia has a system where all of this process is open to the public and shared. This year’s contest will continue until May 16th, so I’m thinking of continuing it for a little longer. Would you like to join us?

