Wikimedia Libya Community: Building Free Knowledge in a New Space

A group photo after one of the in-person sessions of The Libyan Wikipedian Program – Second Edition.

In a country where organized free knowledge initiatives were minimal, the Wikimedia Libya Community emerged in 2023 as a response to a growing curiosity: What would it take to create a space where Libyans could contribute to the global free knowledge projects?

The journey began on 29 April, 2023, with a virtual meeting that brought together individuals interested in Wikipedia and its sister projects. This date marked the official launch of the community and was the result of prior engagement by Libyan volunteer Salema, who had connected with NANöR and the broader Arabic Wikimedia community during Arabic Wikipedia Day 18. Inspired, Salema and NANöR took the first steps toward forming a local network.

A Facebook page was launched on April 3 to serve as a public platform.

A registration form was shared widely and attracted 179 responses.

The first open invitation went out for a Google Meet session, which would lay the foundation for building a sustainable community.

The founding meeting of the Wikimedia Libya Community on April 29, 2023.

Soon after, the community launched its first program: “The Libyan Wikipedian – First Edition”, which ran from April to July 2023. This included weekly online sessions and introductory training focused on editing Arabic Wikipedia, understanding Wikimedia’s core policies and guidelines such as: Notability and Reliable sources, and encouraging Libyan contributions.

Milestones in 2023

The community didn’t stop at training—it quickly became active in public knowledge sharing:

On June 1, members participated in Libya's National Information Technology Day.

On June 5, they organized a climate awareness panel in Benghazi: "Libya: Our Climate, Resources, and Future Challenges", as part of the global Wiki for Climate Change campaign 2023. The event was co-hosted with ChloroPhil and Barah Cultural and Arts, and highlighted Libya's environmental challenges.

This early phase showed the potential of local Wikimedia outreach:

Volunteers were trained to run thematic events.

The community became recognized for environmental knowledge sharing.

A culture of collaboration and learning began to form.

Following the Wiki for Climate Change campaign, the community launched the second edition of “The Libyan Wikipedian”—a training program tailored to the Libyan context.



The program aimed to equip new volunteers with editing skills focused on Arabic Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, with an emphasis on Libyan topics. What made this edition distinct was its reliance on source editing rather than visual editing, giving participants deeper insight into Wikimedia’s editing tools.

Panel Discussion titled: Libya – Our Climate, Our Resources, and Future Challenges in Benghazi during Wiki For Climate Change on 5th July, 2023

Scaling Up in 2024

With stronger internal coordination, the community began a semi-annual planning process and expanded its involvement:

Participated in the Wikimedia Movement Charter Ambassadors 2024 program.

program. Launched the Maghreb Environment Contest under Wiki for Climate Change 2024.

on June 8, which opened the door to youth inclusion through the launch of the Little Women Editing program.

Celebrated the 20th anniversary of Arabic Wikipedia on July 13 in Benghazi, featuring an actor known for his role as Bilal ibn Rabah in Ar-Risālah (The Message) movie, whose article was updated live during the event.

Other notable initiatives included:

With a special guest, the Libyan actor Ali Ahmed Salem. Train of Trainers – Tripoli Little Women Editing Activity

Looking Ahead

In response to its growing base and expanding activities, the community introduced a new strategy for 2025: Learn, Implement, Celebrate. This model reflects the community’s evolving identity: train new contributors, support real applications, and celebrate achievements.

As of today, Wikimedia Libya continues to build partnerships, increase local contributions, and empower individuals across the country to tell their own stories through free knowledge.

You can follow their work and get involved via Facebook, libyawikimedia@gmail.com, Meta.



Cover of the winners of the Wiki Loves Monuments in Libya competition

