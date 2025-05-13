Wikisource: Preserving the Past for the Future

“Wikisource, and also older manuscripts and materials in general, are […] a time machine to the past,”

– Fariz Hazman (Malay Wikisource Editor)

Wikisource is where historical manuscripts and copyright-free texts are given a new life. Preserving and sharing public domain texts in over 80 languages, it’s a space where knowledge is transcribed, proofread, and published entirely by volunteers.

At the heart of this project are more than 2,000 active editors. Whether working on literary works or old manuscripts, these contributors collaborate across borders to make these texts accessible to everyone.

An illustration from Serat Selarasa (1804), a Javanese literature manuscript.

From the British Library collection via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain.

To recognize their impact, we’ve created a video that shines a light on their stories. This video celebrates the people behind the project who dedicate their time to preserving literary heritage.

Featuring Wikisource community members from around the world, you will hear their aspirations and experiences contributing to the project—captured during the concluded Wikisource Conference 2025 in Bali, Indonesia.

They are:

Nicolas Vigneron, French Wikisource Editor

Faris Hazman, Malay Wikisource Editor

Theresia Setyawati, Javanese Wikisource Editor

Kavitha Ganesh, Tulu Wikisource Editor

Nanteza Divine Gabriella, English Wikisource Editor

Alberto Leoncio, Portuguese Wikisource Editor

Satdeep Gill, Senior Program Officer, Culture and Heritage, Wikimedia Foundation

Watch the video and learn how the global Wikisource community is working together to safeguard our cultural heritage for future generations.

Subtitles available in Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Hindi, and Spanish



