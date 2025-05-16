When culture opens up to the world: Wikimedia Spain presents the booklet “Cultural Institutions and Wikimedia” 

What if the knowledge held by museums, galleries, libraries, and archives didn’t stay only within their walls, but could reach millions of people around the world?

This is precisely what the new booklet “Cultural Institutions and Wikimedia” proposes. A publication prepared and presented by the Wikimedia Spain team, it is designed to support cultural institutions on their journey toward free and shared knowledge.

At a time when digitization is transforming the way we access culture, this booklet becomes a key tool: it summarizes and explains, in a clear and accessible way, how the Wikimedia movement collaborates with galleries, libraries, archives, and museums to ensure that cultural heritage reaches far beyond their walls.

What is GLAM-WIKI and why should you care?

GLAM is an acronym for Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums. Through the GLAM-WIKI initiative, these institutions connect with platforms such as Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikidata, sharing their resources with a global, multilingual audience.

The booklet explains how these collaborations are tailored to each institution and can include editing activities, content releases, incorporation of Wikipedians-in-Residence, or the use of tools such as QRpedia.

What can you find in this booklet?

An accessible guide on how to collaborate with Wikimedia from a cultural institution.

Examples of impact: how heritage is disseminated globally thanks to these partnerships.

Resources and ideas to get started, step by step.

An invitation to be an active part of a global community that believes in open access to culture.

Free culture, created in collaboration

At Wikimedia Spain, we believe that knowledge grows when it is shared. That’s why we work daily with cultural institutions to open up new ways of connecting the knowledge they preserve and the people who want to learn, discover, or research.

If you are part of a cultural institution, this booklet is for you. Currently, it is only available in Spanish.

Discover it, share it, and start imagining everything we can do together. Visit it on Wikimedia Commons:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Instituciones_culturales_y_Wikimedia.pdf

