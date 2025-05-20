Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 9

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on X. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Upcoming and current events and conversations
Let’s Talk continues
- Global Trends Community Workshop: Join Foundation staff and trustees on May 28th from 16:00 UTC for an online community workshop about global trends impacting Wikimedia. This workshop is part of continuous conversations aimed at connecting the movement and collaborating on the Foundation’s annual plan.
- Wiki Causerie: Wiki Causerie call with a focus on discussing the global trends to help shape the Foundation’s annual plan will be held on May 23.
- ESEAP Summit: The ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 will take place in Manila, Philippines on May 23–25.
- EduWiki Conference 2025: The EduWiki Conference 2025 will take place in Bogotá, Colombia on May 30–June 1.
- Wiki Workshop 2025: The 12th annual Wiki Workshop will take place online on May 21–22.
- U4C Call for Candidates: The Universal Code of Conduct Coordinating Committee 2025 elections are accepting candidates until May 28.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
- Content Translation: A decade of consistent improvements to the Content Translation tool yields over two million Wikipedia articles.
- Charts Extension: After successfully deploying the extension on Italian, Swedish, and Hebrew Wikipedia, we are moving forward with the next phase of deployment. Please consult our page to discover when the new Charts extension will be deployed on your wiki.
- Abstract Wikipedia: Where Abstract Wikipedia fits into the new Wikimedia AI strategy.
- Tech News: The “Get shortened URL” link on the sidebar now includes a QR code. Wikimedia site users can now use it by scanning or downloading it to quickly share and access shared content from Wikimedia sites, conveniently. More updates from Tech News week 19 and 20.
- Topical Lists: Read about the important role of topical lists in supporting campaigns and editing, as well as strategies for the future development, implementation, and sustainment of list-building support.
- Two-factor Authentication: From May 20, 2025, oversighters and checkusers will need to have their accounts secured with two-factor authentication (2FA) to be able to use their advanced rights. In the future, this requirement may be extended to other users with advanced rights. Read the announcement.
- Mobile Apps: The iOS app team is experimenting with an “Activity Tab” on Turkish, Spanish, French, and Chinese Wikipedias to see if inviting new editors to add images through Suggested Edits increases engagement. This insight will guide future improvements to the app experience.
Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity
- Learning Clinic: The next Let’s Connect Learning Clinic will be about “Communication and Cultural Sensitivity in Conflict Resolution – Best practices (Part 2)” and will take place on May 27 at 13:00 UTC.
- The Wikipedia Library: An important milestone for The Wikipedia Library (TWL) has been reached. More than a million links have been added to Wikimedia projects by Library users.
- Wikisource: Watch the video celebrating the global Wikisource community in safeguarding our cultural heritage for future generations.
Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity
- India Legal Update: Good news from our legal team, the Supreme Court of India set aside the Delhi High Court’s order directing the takedown of the Asian News International v. Wikimedia Foundation English Wikipedia article. The Supreme Court’s verdict upholds the right to report and share information on matters of public interest, including legal proceedings in open courts.
- UK Legal Challenge: Wikimedia Foundation brings legal challenge to new UK Online Safety Act requirements.
- UCoC Updates: The Universal Code of Conduct 2025 annual review concluded, with community voting approving the proposed changes to the UCoC Enforcement Guidelines and U4C Charter.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
