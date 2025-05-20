Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 9

Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Upcoming and current events and conversations

Let’s Talk continues

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

  • Content Translation: A decade of consistent improvements to the Content Translation tool yields over two million Wikipedia articles.
  • Charts Extension: After successfully deploying the extension on Italian, Swedish, and Hebrew Wikipedia, we are moving forward with the next phase of deployment. Please consult our page to discover when the new Charts extension will be deployed on your wiki.
  • Abstract WikipediaWhere Abstract Wikipedia fits into the new Wikimedia AI strategy.
  • Tech News: The “Get shortened URL” link on the sidebar now includes a QR code. Wikimedia site users can now use it by scanning or downloading it to quickly share and access shared content from Wikimedia sites, conveniently. More updates from Tech News week 19 and 20.
  • Topical Lists: Read about the important role of topical lists in supporting campaigns and editing, as well as strategies for the future development, implementation, and sustainment of list-building support.
  • Two-factor Authentication: From May 20, 2025, oversighters and checkusers will need to have their accounts secured with two-factor authentication (2FA) to be able to use their advanced rights. In the future, this requirement may be extended to other users with advanced rights. Read the announcement.
  • Mobile Apps: The iOS app team is experimenting with an “Activity Tab” on Turkish, Spanish, French, and Chinese Wikipedias to see if inviting new editors to add images through Suggested Edits increases engagement. This insight will guide future improvements to the app experience.

Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity

Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity

Other Movement curated newsletters & news
