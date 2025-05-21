Reviving Odia Wikisource: Celebrating Classical Odia Language Week 2025 and Odia Classical Language Day

In October 2024, I was granted “sysop” rights on Odia Wikisource, a pivotal moment that inspired me to take on the responsibility of revitalizing this platform. With a vision to expand the digital collection of Odia literature, I organized an edit-a-thon on Odia Wikisource, named Classical Odia Language Week 2025. This initiative was not only a step toward enriching our repository but also a tribute to the rich heritage of the Odia language, celebrated annually on Odia Classical Language Day.

Honoring Odia Classical Language Day

Every year on March 11th, we commemorate Odia Classical Language Day, marking the historic moment in 2014 when the Indian government officially recognized Odia as a classical language. This prestigious status acknowledges Odia’s ancient roots, its profound literary tradition, and its cultural significance, placing it alongside languages like Tamil, Sanskrit, and Telugu. Odia Classical Language Day is a celebration of the language’s enduring legacy, its contributions to Indian literature, and its role in shaping Odisha’s identity.

The spirit of this day fueled the Classical Odia Language Week 2025, as we worked to preserve and promote Odia literature in the digital age. By adding classical and culturally significant texts to Odia Wikisource, we aim to honor the essence of this recognition year-round.

The Edit-a-thon: A Milestone in Preservation

The Classical Odia Language Week 2025 was a resounding success, bringing together three dedicated participants who contributed to Odia Wikisource and got three new books. During the event, we completed OCR (Optical Character Recognition) for two books, making them digitally accessible, and proofread two books to ensure its quality and readability. Though modest in scale, this edit-a-thon was a meaningful step toward safeguarding Odia’s literary treasures.

The event was infused with the pride of Odia Classical Language Day, as participants worked to digitize texts that reflect the language’s rich heritage. Each book added to the platform is a testament to Odia’s classical status and a gift to future generations.

The Journey Continues

While the edit-a-thon has concluded, our mission to revive Odia Wikisource is ongoing. Inspired by the significance of Odia Classical Language Day, we are committed to raising awareness about the platform among readers, scholars, and language enthusiasts. Our goal is to attract more volunteers who share our passion for preserving Odia literature and ensuring its accessibility in the digital era.

Our ongoing efforts include:

Expanding the collection : Prioritizing classical and culturally significant works that embody Odia’s linguistic legacy.

: Prioritizing classical and culturally significant works that embody Odia’s linguistic legacy. Enhancing accessibility : Improving OCR and proofreading processes to deliver accurate, user-friendly texts.

: Improving OCR and proofreading processes to deliver accurate, user-friendly texts. Building a community: Inviting more contributors to join as editors, proofreaders, or advocates for Odia Wikisource.

Why This Matters

Odia Wikisource is more than a digital archive; it’s a living celebration of Odia’s classical heritage. By digitizing books, we are preserving the wisdom, stories, and traditions that define Odia culture. The Classical Odia Language Week 2025, inspired by the spirit of Odia Classical Language Day, was a small but impactful step toward this goal. With continued efforts, we envision Odia Wikisource as a thriving hub for Odia literature, accessible to all.

