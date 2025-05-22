How Wikimedia Youth Conference Empowers and Inspires — Self-reflection from my experience in the Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025

Humans are inherently social beings. While we all express it differently—some prefer to observe quietly, others thrive in interaction, and many find their place somewhere in between—the core need to feel connected with like-minded people is universal. This past week, I was blessed with such an experience.

I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to attend the first-ever Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025, organized by Wikimedia Czech Republic and the CEE Hub, with support from the Wikimedia Foundation. This 3-day, 3-night conference has been a vibrant gathering of youth contributors and advocates from across the globe, from different backgrounds, who are working to shape the future of free knowledge in the Wikimedia movement.

From the very beginning, it was clear that this wasn’t just another conference—it was a space created for youth. The energy in the room was magnetic, and I found myself surrounded by people who not only shared similar goals but also brought unique perspectives from diverse backgrounds. Finding the words to describe how refreshing it felt to finally experience a sense of belonging is a challenge. Every day brought a new feeling, a new realization, and a new reason to be grateful.

One of the most impactful moments for me was participating in the peer-facilitated group discussions. To me, these weren’t just conversations—they were meaningful, structured dialogues that allowed deep reflection and open-mindedness. The method of prompting us with questions that led us to think critically, emotionally, and practically created an ideal environment for knowledge exchange. Ideas were flowing freely, yet thoughtfully, grounded in lived experiences and community-based approaches.

I particularly appreciated a simple but powerful facilitation technique: whenever the emcee raised their hand, everyone followed, bringing the entire room to calm and attention. It was a subtle reminder of the importance of self-regulation and respect. After an intense round of sharing, this act helped us center ourselves and reflect on what we had just heard. In my view, this is a form of self-actualization—recognizing our internal responses and allowing ourselves to absorb inspiration before rushing to speak again.

It’s often during these pauses that we process the most. Being in the same room with other youth who are passionate about Wikimedia made me realize how much collective intelligence exists in our generation. I was inspired by how every person had something valuable to share, no matter their level of experience or background.

Intentions..

Moving forward, of course, similar with the rest of the participants, I do wish to participate in alike conferences, especially Youth related.

Did I achieve the goal that I wanted to achieve? Yes! Managed to promote WikiScience competition and spread awareness about it among the participants. Joanne, who is a Biology student from Devon, is interested in getting to know more and be more involved in this initiative.

One of my main goals for attending the conference was to promote the WikiScience Competition—a project that I’ve been actively involved in through Wikimedia Malaysia. I’m thrilled to say that not only did I achieve this goal, but I also found new potential collaborators. For instance, Joanne, a Biology student from Devon, expressed great interest in the competition and was eager to learn how she could participate and promote it in her local community. This was a huge win and reaffirmed my belief in the power of face-to-face engagement.

Beyond that, I had the chance to connect with Wikipedians from Latvia, Czech Republic, Armenia, and beyond. We exchanged notes on youth engagement strategies, challenges in community outreach, and the importance of inclusivity in language and culture representation. These conversations reminded me that the work we do is never in isolation—it’s part of a global movement.

As I reflect on this enriching experience, I feel energized and more committed than ever to Wikimedia’s mission. I plan to be involved in more youth-centered Wikimedia events, contribute to knowledge equity, and expand the indigenous language representation. Meeting others who share this passion reaffirmed that change is possible when young people are given the space and support to lead.

The Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 wasn’t just an event—it was a milestone. For me, it marked the beginning of new friendships, fresh ideas, and a deeper commitment to my work in the free knowledge movement.

Acknowledgements

In this section, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the support that has been given to me in making my participation in this conference a reality.

A special thanks to the Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia (WCUGM) and Wikimedia Estonia (WMEE) for supporting me financially at this conference. Originally, I was going to attend this conference on a self-funded basis. However, it appeared to me that I should try my luck to ask the affiliates if I can receive their support. Fortunately, they did not hesitate to help out and ensured that throughout the conference, they had my back. The concept of getting shared financial support is truly unique to me, and it shows that affiliates are always ready to lend a helping hand to their community when done right. All these learnings and experiences would not have been possible without them.

To the organizers of the Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025, I am truly honored and amazed by the amazing work that has been put into making this conference a success. Every day during the conference, organizers and volunteers have been so active and patient in addressing any issues that we are facing. They have been very attentive to our concerns and were very proactive in solving the situation.

