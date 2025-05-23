The Wiki Leaders’ Retreat with a Difference: WUGN 2025

Every leader needs a retreat and re-learning to be strategic in coordinating Wikimedia groups. This is the idea behind the Leaders’ retreat of the Wikimedia Network and Fan Clubs under Wikimedia User Group Nigeria. It was a learning activity at Lagos from 18 – 22 February, 2025. It was one residential retreat that added so much value on community leadership, team building strategy, financial literacy, free medical care, and a learning tour at the historical slave center at Badagry.

Activities of the retreat

This is no ordinary retreat with long talks and little actions. This was carefully mapped out with enriched courses, discussions and action packed.



1. Facilitation and deep thoughts:

The WUGN Directors led facilitations and discussions on Community Engagement, strategic leadership, report writing, grant writing, monitoring and evaluation and general community health check. We learned from the masters on how to make things happen with little effort.



2. Extra knowledge and learning

The retreat featured free knowledge on Team Building and Financial Literacy as well as a free medical check-up for all the participants. Experts in these fields were invited for the open knowledge and they gave us insights on the best practices.

3. Presentations

All the leaders presented their 2025 Strategic Plans for review and support. This is huge for me as I took pride in showcasing everything about Anambra Network, the acclaimed award winning best Network in WUGN.

4. Lagos Tour

The cultural and historical center of the Badagry Slave Camp was our tour site. It was like coming to life, the realities of the slave trade and the agonies. We saw the relics, the cells, the chains, and saw the point of no return for the slaves.

The leaders’ retreat tour showed another side of history with oral knowledge. Finally, we went to the Badagry beach to unwind the stress and the harrowing tale of the slave camp.

Lessons from the retreat

1. I learned the need for more innovations, commitment and dedication to leadership.

2. I took home more knowledge on the management of Wikimedia Network through evaluations.

3. I also learned critical team building and the power of savings.

4. The physical visit to Badagry added a special witness account to my knowledge generation on human libraries.

5. We renewed collaboration and networking among the leaders and the Directors of WUGN.

Conclusion

The Wiki retreat for Leaders under the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria inspired me a lot. It improved my personal and professional development. It gave me more reasons to re-strategize my Network’s activities while sharing the lessons for more sustained Wikimedia activities.

