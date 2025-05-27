Register now to attend Wikimania Nairobi!

Registration for Wikimania 2025, happening in Nairobi, Kenya, and online, is now open! Join us from August 6 through August 9 as we celebrate 20 years of Wikimania.



This year, in-person capacity is slightly reduced, so we recommend registering early to guarantee your spot. Registration for the in-person event will be open until July 13th or while places remain. For the virtual experience on Eventyay, our open-source virtual event platform, you will be able to register at any time.

Activities in Nairobi will kick off on August 5th with a pre-conference day featuring multiple gatherings and social events, including a special convening for users with extended rights, the WikiWomen Summit, and cultural tours of the city and its surroundings for those interested in exploring Nairobi.

From August 6–9, the main conference will unfold across several venues within Gigiri, Nairobi, a small and safe neighborhood known for its international character and for bordering the beautiful Karura forest. Sessions, workshops, and meet-ups will all be within a short walk from each other.

Once you’re registered, you’ll receive all the details—full schedule, venue maps, and everything you need to make the most of your Wikimania experience.

Karibu Nairobi

Nairobi offers a wide range of accommodation options. We’ve partnered with local hotels to offer Wikimania participants exclusive discounts. Explore the best hotel deals near Wikimania with this interactive map. There are a few partner airlines that are offering airfare discounts to Wikimania participants traveling to and from Nairobi (NBO).



Nairobi skyline illustration.

For more information on how to prepare for your trip, how to get around Nairobi, and how to make the best of your time in Kenya, read the travel guide we have prepared for you! If you have any questions, feel free to email us at wikimania@wikimedia.org.

Note: the in-person ticket is subsidized by the Wikimedia Foundation and costs $100 USD, which covers opening and closing events, plus lunches on the core conference days. Scholarship recipients will receive codes to register for the in-person event. The online conference is fully funded by the Foundation and will continue to remain free for attendees.

Registration privacy statement.

