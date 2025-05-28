Behind The Story: Africa Wiki Women Voices Podcast

The official flyer for Episode 1 of the Africa Wiki Women Voices Podcast

Every organisation, movement, or community has a purpose behind their actions. And for the Africa Wiki Women initiative the drive to create Africa Wiki Women Voices Podcast was born from a collective desire to drive growth, visibility, and empowerment for African women by creating a platform for dialogue, idea-sharing, and storytelling by and for African women within the Wikimedia ecosystem and beyond.

The debut episode sets the tone by uncovering the “why” behind the Africa Wiki Women mission to tackle the underrepresentation of African women in both leadership roles and content creation. It offers listeners a front-row seat to the origin story; how three passionate women Ruby Damenshie-Brown, Bukola James, and Pellagia Njau from different parts of Africa came together with a shared vision to empower African women and amplify their voices across digital spaces.

Listeners are taken through the early challenges faced by founders of Africa Wiki women in the Wikimedia movement that birthed the need for a more inclusive, supportive, and visible space. The conversation highlights the power of collaboration and leadership in breaking stereotypes, fostering representation, and strengthening community bonds.

The episode also delves into the ongoing struggle to tell African women’s stories authentically, spotlighting the innovative and resilient strategies Africa Wiki Women is using to dismantle long-standing barriers.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Castbox, Pocket Casts and Amazon music. To be a part of the conversations, subscribe to the Africa Wiki Women Podcast on Spotify.

Together, let’s elevate African women’s voices and build a more inclusive community.

