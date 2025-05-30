AWA Quarterly Conference: Documenting Positive Change and Actionable Solutions- Introduction to Solutions Journalism for all

Conference Highlights:

The First African Wikipedian Alliance Quarterly Conference in 2025 held via Zoom on April 30th, brought together key media professionals and advocates for a rich discussion titled: “Documenting Positive Change and Actionable Solutions: An Introduction to Solution Journalism for All.” The conference started with an introduction to the theme anchored by the facilitator, Bukola James, AWA Community Lead, where she shared her thoughts on how the key variables in the theme of the conference play a pivotal role in enhancing the documentation of African contents on reliable and notable news sites for referencing on Wikipedia and related projects. While spotlighting the role of journalism in shaping public narratives and acknowledging the importance of cross-sector collaboration, it was hoped that participants will gain valuable insights and renewed enthusiasm at the end of the discussion.

Documenting Key Highlights from the discussion

The conference featured a one-hour, twenty-minute panel discussion moderated by Blessing Enebeli, Chief Producer at Voice of Nigeria. She introduced the topic and demystified traditional journalism, which focuses heavily on problems and crises, from solution journalism, which highlights responses to social challenges, carefully analyzing their effectiveness and potential for broader application. This approach not only informs audiences but also empowers communities with evidence-based insights into what is working and why.

Snapshot of panelists and moderator at the first AWA quarterly conference in April 2025

The panel featured two distinguished speakers

Chibuike Alagboso, Director of Media Programmes, Nigeria Health Watch and Isaac Ojo, Senior Reporter and Editor, Splash FM, Ibadan. Each brought a wealth of experience from their respective media spheres, offering unique insights into the evolution, challenges, and impact of solution-oriented reporting.

Opening the session, each panelist reflected on how solution journalism adds value to the media landscape:

Mr. Chibuike Alagboso emphasized the shift from merely reporting problems to covering how individuals and organizations are addressing them. He also spoke on newsroom initiatives, training, and partnerships that have helped sustain this type of journalism. Meanwhile, Mr. Isaac Ojo pointed out that mainstream media often underrepresents solution content due to the allure of sensational news but stressed the importance of balance. He also shared compelling examples of stories that sparked policy change and public engagement, reinforcing the influence of well-executed solution journalism

Panelists also discussed Wikipedia’s role as a powerful platform for documenting and accessing credible, well-researched solution stories, thus breaking barriers to reliable information. They collectively agreed on the power of interdisciplinary collaboration, stating that educators, researchers, and policymakers play crucial roles in providing context, data, and diverse viewpoints that enrich journalistic storytelling.

Challenges and solutions in the field

While the potential of solution journalism is vast, the panel highlighted pressing challenges such as difficulties within the Wikimedia community to assess solution-focused sources as well as editorial oversight. Mr. Chibuike and Mr. Isaac added that newsroom culture, limited funding, and audience skepticism are obstacles that need to be tackled through advocacy, capacity building, and public education.

Very importantly, the panel discussed best practices for documenting African stories on platforms like Wikipedia, emphasizing on cultural sensitivity, community participation, and the need for more African contributors to ensure balanced representation. Collaborative efforts were encouraged to close the knowledge gap and make Wikipedia a more inclusive space for African narratives. The discussion missed the adept input of Mr Kevin Okunzuwa, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and acting head of editorial operations, News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), due to technical glitches.

Moderator Blessing Enebeli stressed the importance of shifting media focus from “what’s wrong” to “what’s being done to make things right.” She urged participants to engage with platforms like Wikipedia to amplify African voices and solutions.

Screenshot of participants during the Q&A session

Key takeaways from the conference include:

Solution journalism is not just a trend, but a necessary evolution in storytelling.

Collaboration across sectors can enrich narratives and inspire practical change.

Wikipedia and similar platforms can serve as global repositories for credible, contextual, and solution-focused content.

Closing Thoughts and Call to Action

Bukola James reminded attendees of the importance of notability as an important guideline for Wikipedia article creation, amongst other things. She encouraged participants to carefully acquaint themselves with Wikipedia guidelines for the best experience on the platform. The conference ended with a deep appreciation for the active participation and engagement of all attendees. Every contribution, every shared experience, and every piece of feedback contributes to the continued growth and evolution of the community. She concluded by saying, “Our doors are always open for feedback or suggestions for future webinars or topics. We are unyieldingly committed to improving and catering to the dynamic needs of our community. And for those who want a recap or missed out on the live event, a recorded version of the conference is available on our community programmes page. Stay tuned and join our ever-growing community in shaping the future of the Wikimedia landscape.”

Archive notice: This is an archived post from Wikimedia Space, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation