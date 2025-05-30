From Glass to Colour: Documenting Ghana’s Bead-Making Tradition with the Global Open Initiative Foundation

Preserving Cultural Heritage Through Open Knowledge

Beads hold deep cultural significance for many ethnic groups in Ghana. Among the Krobo people, bead-making is a renowned craft passed down through generations. Each bead strand tells a story, reflecting history and preserving cultural meaning through its colors, patterns, and material.

Exploring Ghana’s Bead Industry as a Wikimedia Community Project

In celebrating Ghana month, the Global Open Initiative Foundation (a Wikimedia community) organised a visit to the Eastern Region of Ghana. The Koforidua bead market—the largest in the country—to collect visual documentation and oral histories from traders and artisans. This aligns with the Foundation’s mission to bridge the knowledge gap about Ghanaian material culture on Wikimedia platforms. The market features a variety of beads made from recycled glass, brass, clay, bone, shells, bauxite and aluminum.

Beads as a Generational Craft and Living Archive

Through interviews with traders and the market leader of the Koforidua bead market, the team documented how bead-making has evolved into a generational craft. One trader explained that bead-making among the Krobo people began as a seasonal activity during farming downtimes but eventually grew into a vibrant industry. Additionally, beads were introduced during the colonial era. They were used as a form of currency in exchange for goods. Over time, however, Ghanaian communities—particularly the Krobo—have reclaimed beads as a symbol of identity. The stories collected speak of how beads serve not just decorative purposes, but are used in rites of passage, protection, and status. For example the Bodom beads are a sign of wealth and status, while white beads are traditionally worn by women after childbirth and waist beads remain especially common among women, a practice that has persisted despite modern influences. These findings will contribute to Wikimedia Commons and Wikipedia articles, ensuring this intangible cultural heritage is openly accessible.

Craftsmanship, Sustainability, and Adaptation

A conversation with Mr. Cedi, President of the Ghana Bead Board, highlighted the intricate process of making traditional Krobo glass beads. From crushed glass to finished products, bead-making is a labor-intensive process rooted in traditional knowledge. Artisans explained their techniques and how they continue to adapt by recycling materials and innovating designs. Despite environmental and economic challenges, they remain committed to authenticity and sustainability.

Individual Stories that Enrich Open Knowledge

One compelling story is that of Kati Torda, a Hungarian, who moved to Ghana in the 1970s and built a life around Ghanaian beads. Her journey began when her husband’s family welcomed her with a gift of beads, sparking her curiosity about their origins and production. Today, Kati runs Sun Trade Beads in Accra, selling both modern and traditional beads.

Challenges in Access and Recognition

The project also highlighted key challenges—such as reliance on firewood for kilns; to burn glass in the kiln, as alternative methods do not achieve the desired results. Additionally, limited capital and inadequate government support hinder the expansion of the trade and restrict access to international markets. Documenting these constraints supports advocacy for cultural industries and helps shape a more nuanced Wikimedia representation of African craftsmanship.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Cultural Knowledge on Wikimedia

The story of beads in Ghana is one of resilience, transformation, and cultural pride. Beads remain vital in contemporary Ghanaian society, symbolizing identity, spirituality, and resilience. By collecting photos, videos, and oral histories, this initiative contributes to Wikimedia’s broader goal of knowledge equity. The project strengthens efforts to represent African culture more fully across Wikimedia platforms. More images and videos from this project can be found on commons.



