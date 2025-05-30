How Wikimedia Youth Conference Empowers and Inspires — Self-reflection from my experience in the Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025

Humans are inherently social beings.

We all show it differently. Some of us prefer to observe from the sidelines, others jump right into the center of conversation, and many of us fall somewhere in between. But at our core, there’s a shared longing. To connect, to be understood, to be surrounded by people who “get” us. This past week, I had the chance to experience this sense of connection in one of the most authentic and meaningful ways possible at the Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 in Prague.

To me, this wasn’t just a conference. It was a moment in my life I’ll always carry with me.

First and foremost, the Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025, hosted by Wikimedia Czech Republic and supported by the CEE Hub and Wikimedia Foundation, was the first youth-centered Wikimedia conference. That alone made it significant. But what truly made it unforgettable was the people, the energy, and the purpose behind this whole event. I came in as a representative from both Wikimedia Estonia and the Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia.

From the moment I stepped into the conference venue in Prague, I could feel the buzz. There was something different in the air. Maybe it was the laughter that echoed through the corridors, or the warm greetings exchanged even between strangers, or the badges proudly worn by attendees from all over the world. From that moment, it was obvious that it wasn’t just a gathering of young Wikipedians. This was a convergence of passion, purpose, curiousity, and potential. We weren’t just here to learn; we were here to co-create. To share stories. To build the future of free knowledge. Together.

As someone who’s fairly active yet new in the Wikimedia movement but often operates from behind a screen, I didn’t know what to expect. I’ve joined virtual meetings, participated in edit-a-thons, and even helped organize events here and there, but meeting fellow Wikimedians in person? That was a whole new level of experience.

In the beginning, I did feel a little out of place, considering that I was not really sure how to explain how I was exclusively representing two affiliates. Everyone around me seemed so confident, so engaged. But it didn’t take long before I realized—I do belong here, and they will understand me. And the reason it clicked wasn’t because I did not so much experience like some, or have the loudest voice. It was because every single person in that room wanted me to be there. We were all building something bigger than ourselves. That sense of community, that unspoken understanding—it was truly powerful.

Group photo from the Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 in Prague.

Image by: Richard Sekerak (WMCZ), CC-BY SA 4.0

There were many highlights from the conference, but a few moments left a significant mark on me.

One of them was that the peer-led discussions were unlike anything I’d experienced before. They weren’t traditional sessions with a speaker talking at you. Instead, the sessions were carefully facilitated conversations where everyone’s voice mattered. We talked about youth leadership, global collaboration, inclusion, and how to bring marginalized voices into the spotlight. The structure was thoughtful, the questions deep, and the energy respectful and curious. All of the peer facilitators managed to make the conversation so intimate in the sense that everyone in the group was allowed to talk and speak up, and without making us feel like what we said was insignificant, at least to my observation. I particularly loved how supportive the group sessions were, as every member of the team was willing to add on and make sense of our ideas (when we were unsure) in the best way possible, which was very heartwarming.

I also noticed how simple acts of mindfulness impact our attention. Whenever things got a little too lively (which, let’s be honest, happened a lot—we’re a passionate bunch!), the emcee would quietly raise their hand. Without being told, the room would follow. Conversations paused, eyes turned forward, and a calm would wash over us. Just like a domino effect. I found this small gesture incredibly grounding. It taught me the value of creating space, not just for others to speak, but for ourselves to think, reflect, and just be. This simple exercise really helped to bring me back to reality and focus on what happens in front of me.

Oh, and the most amazing part, THE PEOPLE. I had conversations with Wikipedians from Ukraine, India, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Karakalpakstan, Armenia, Turkey, and so many other countries. Some were seasoned editors, others were brand-new volunteers, but all of them had stories to tell. It is encouraging to know that although we walk different paths in our participation in the movement, we are still all walking towards the same goal. I also get to learn from everyone about ideas and solutions to issues I faced in my community. This way, I get to see how I can incorporate some actions that may be helpful to do in my community. We laughed over meals, danced at the activities night, and bonded over our shared challenges, which made it even more meaningful. These weren’t just conference contacts, they became friends, collaborators, and, hopefully, lifelong allies in the mission of free knowledge!

Group selfie with the members of the CEE Youth Group. Image by: Wiki Asmah, CC BY 4.0.

One of my personal goals for this conference was to promote the Wiki Science Competition, a project I’m deeply passionate about, through my involvement with the Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia and Wikimedia Estonia.

I wasn’t sure how people would respond. After all, the competition is still growing in global awareness. But to my delight, people were genuinely curious. I had conversations with several attendees, including Joanne, a bright Biology student from Devon, who was especially excited. She asked thoughtful questions about how the competition works and even expressed interest in running a local version in the UK. That moment gave me hope. It reminded me why I do what I do. So, that was successful! I also managed to explain to new people who have never heard of this competition before, and oh! I can talk about this all day!

Another goal that I can tick off my bucket list for the conference was to promote interregional collaboration. I am so delighted to know that so many Wikimedians are really looking forward to doing collaborative activities! Everyone is genuinely eager to work together across borders. Andy, an amazing participant from the US, also invited me to join the Wiki Conference in North America if I have a chance, as they are also looking to do collaborative initiatives, which I found very inspiring. Then the conversations flowed about joint events, mentorship programs, leadership trainings, and shared campaigns. It was inspiring to see how open and motivated the youth community is to break barriers and strengthen bonds between regions. The energy was contagious, and I left the conference feeling that a new wave of collaborative momentum is on the horizon. And it gives me hope! Sometimes, all it takes is a face-to-face conversation to plant a seed that could grow into something beautiful.

ESEAP Youth representatives with our ideas.

Image by: Wiki Asmah, CC-BY 4.0.

Now, what’s next? To me (I believe that all participants may feel the same), the Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 wasn’t just an event. It was a milestone. A launchpad.

I return home feeling recharged and more determined than ever to advocate for youth in Wikimedia. To support underrepresented communities, such as the affiliates I am representing. To continue spreading awareness about projects like Wiki Science and other collaborative activities, and to help create more spaces like this one, where young people are not just participants, but leaders. There’s still so much to do. But now, I know I’m not doing it alone. One big step is for us, the ESEAP Youth, especially to create our youth space in the region to allow relatability and discussions among volunteers in our age group.

I am wearing the Wiki Science Competition t-shirt merch to promote the competition at this conference.

Image by: Wiki Asmah, CC BY 4.0.

And of course, it’s time to continue the promotion of the Wiki Science competition and discuss future collaboration opportunities with all the interested participants!

Acknowledgements

Originally, I had planned to fund the trip myself. I believed in the cause, and I didn’t want to miss this historic opportunity. But attending an international conference comes with significant costs. So I decided to ask for support, and I’m incredibly thankful that I did.

I was fortunate to receive partial funding from Wikimedia Malaysia (WCUGM), which covered my flight and conference registration fee, and additional support from Wikimedia Estonia (WMEE), which helped with accommodation and daily expenses. Without their assistance, this experience might not have been possible. More importantly, their support made me feel seen and valued. It reminded me that our Wikimedia affiliates believe in investing in youth. They care about giving opportunities to those who are passionate and willing to contribute.

To both WCUGM and WMEE, thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

To the organizers, thank you for your vision, your hard work, and your belief in us. You created something truly special. Every detail. From the schedule to the accommodations, from the snacks to the social night, everything was handled with care. Your patience and dedication did not go unnoticed.

To the volunteers, thank you for your kindness. Whether it was helping with directions, answering questions, or just offering a smile, you made us feel welcome and at ease.

And to every fellow participant, thank you. You made this experience unforgettable. I carry your stories with me, and I hope our paths will cross again in the near future.

Finally, I often hear people say, “Youth are the future.” But what this conference reminded me of is that youth are also present. We are here, we are capable, and we have so much to offer. Together, we can do so much! There is no one word to express how grateful and honored I am to see and meet everyone, and be a part of a beautiful community.

Let’s keep building. Let’s keep dreaming, keep all the ideas running and alive. And let’s make free knowledge accessible, inclusive, and empowering for everyone, everywhere.

