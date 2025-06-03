Tech News 2025, week 23

Latest tech news from the Wikimedia technical community. Please tell other users about these changes. Not all changes will affect you. Translations are available.
Weekly highlight
- The Chart extension is now available on all Wikimedia wikis. Editors can use this new extension to create interactive data visualizations like bar, line, area, and pie charts. Charts are designed to replace many of the uses of the legacy Graph extension.
Updates for editors
- It is now easier to configure automatic citations for your wiki within the visual editor’s citation generator. Administrators can now set a default template by using the
_defaultkey in the local MediaWiki:Citoid-template-type-map.json page (example diff). Setting this default will also help to future-proof your existing configurations when new item types are added in the future. You can still set templates for individual item types as they will be preferred to the default template. [1]
- View all 20 community-submitted tasks that were resolved last week.
Updates for technical contributors
- Starting the week of June 2, bots logging in using
action=loginor
action=clientloginwill fail more often. This is because of stronger protections against suspicious logins. Bots using bot passwords or using a loginless authentication method such as OAuth are not affected. If your bot is not using one of those, you should update it; using
action=loginwithout a bot password was deprecated in 2016. For most bots, this only requires changing what password the bot uses. [2]
- From this week, Wikimedia wikis will allow ES2017 features in JavaScript code for official code, gadgets, and user scripts. The most visible feature of ES2017 is
async/
awaitsyntax, allowing for easier-to-read code. Until this week, the platform only allowed up to ES2016, and a few months before that, up to ES2015. [3]
- Detailed code updates later this week: MediaWiki
Meetings and events
- Scholarship applications to participate in the GLAM Wiki Conference 2025 are now open. The conference will take place from 30 October to 1 November, in Lisbon, Portugal. GLAM contributors who lack the means to support their participation can apply here. Scholarship applications close on June 7th.
