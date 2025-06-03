Visual Storytelling for Gender Equality:Africa Wiki Women IWD Campaign 2025

Across Africa, countless women are shaping the media and political landscape, yet their contributions remain underrepresented online. The Africa Wiki Women initiative is changing that narrative through the Accelerating Action for Gender Equality 2025 Campaign, a bold effort to bridge the gender content gap across Wikimedia projects.

Screenshot of Attendees of the Africa Wiki Women IWD Wikicommons Training

Visual content is a powerful tool in storytelling and representation. The recent Wikimedia Commons training led by our Wikimedia commons trainer, Nwonwu Uchechukwu P, emphasized how uploading well-licensed, high-quality pictures of African women in journalism and politics can amplify their visibility and contributions on Wikimedia platforms. Properly categorizing and licensing these images ensures the content is accessible, reusable, and effectively linked to relevant articles and data.

Africa Wiki Women IWD Wikicommons Training Flyer

As part of this campaign, the training equipped contributors with essential skills to help close the gender gap on Wikimedia projects. By encouraging community-driven content creation and increased visual representation, the campaign celebrates and documents African women in politics and journalism.

What Participants Learned

How to upload images correctly, including adding detailed captions and selecting appropriate free licenses such as CC BY 4.0 or CC BY-SA 4.0



The importance of categorizing images under the campaign’s dedicated category, “Images from Africa Wikimed IWD Campaign 2025”



Licensing guidelines to ensure all files meet Wikimedia’s standards for free content



Best practices for contributing images of notable African women in journalism and politics, aligned with the campaign’s goals.

Screenshot of the presentation during the Africa Wiki Women IWD Wikicommons Training

Get Involved

Learn more about the campaign on the campaign page, and join our upcoming office hour on May 23rd for updates, questions, and support. Together, let’s celebrate and document the incredible stories of African women leaders.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation