Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 10

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on 16 May. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Upcoming and current events and conversations

Let’s Talk continues

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

  • Tech News: The Wikimedia Foundation will publish a hub for experiments to showcase and get user feedback on product experiments; The Moderator Tools team will launch a new filter to Recent Changes, starting at Indonesian Wikipedia. The goal is to help Recent Changes patrollers identify potentially problematic edits. More updates from Tech News week 21 and 22.
  • Abstract Wikipedia: A community-wide discussion for the development of Abstract Wikipedia is now open on Meta: where to store the abstract content that will be developed through functions from Wikifunctions and data from Wikidata. The discussion is open until June 12 at Abstract Wikipedia/Location of Abstract Content, and every opinion is welcomed.
  • Temporary accounts: Admins, bureaucrats, or stewards will be manually granting access to temporary account IP addresses to users without certain extended rights. Previously, these users were gaining this right automatically. The decision to change this was made by the Trust and Safety Product team after discussing with almost 20 large Wikipedia communities and Meta-Wiki. See the full message about the change. In addition, the team is finishing work which unblocks rollouts on large wikis. A series of deployments will be happening in June. See the latest project update to learn about the satisfaction survey, related changes to features and tools, and more.
  • WikifunctionsWikifunctions is deployed on five Wiktionaries: HausaIgboBengaliMalayalam, and Dhivehi/Maldivian. Users of the five projects are now allowed to call on Wikifunctions’ functions freely from their user interface.
  • WikiGames: A daily trivia game called WikiGames is coming to the Wikipedia Android app. It invites users to test their knowledge by guessing which historical event happened first based on real events from Wikipedia’s “On this day” content. The game’s goal is to help new audiences discover a preferred destination for discovering, engaging, and building encyclopedic content. It has been gradually rolled out as an A/B test to 50% of users in English, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, and Turkish.
  • Wikimedia Cloud VPSWe have introduced IPv6 to the cloud virtual network, enhancing the platform’s scalability, security, and future-readiness.
  • CampaignEvents extension: Two new features Invitation Lists and Collaboration List that allow organizers to promote events and WikiProjects on the wikis are now available.

Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity

Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity

  • India Legal Update: A victory for free speech, for Wikipedia and Beyond! The Supreme Court of India overturned a Delhi High Court order that had required the removal of an English Wikipedia article about an ongoing lawsuit.
  • Mandatory 2FA: Checkusers and oversighters will need to have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled, otherwise they won’t be able to use their tools. In the future, this requirement may apply to more user right groups. This is to increase the security of user accounts. See the full message.

Board and Board committee updates

Other Movement curated newsletters & news
