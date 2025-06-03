Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 10

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on 16 May. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Upcoming and current events and conversations

Let’s Talk continues

Wikimania : Register now to attend Wikimania Nairobi! Registration for the in-person event will be open until July 13 or while places remain. For joining virtually, you will be able to register at any time.

: Register now to attend Wikimania Nairobi! Registration for the in-person event will be open until July 13 or while places remain. For joining virtually, you will be able to register at any time. Let’s Connect : The next Let’s Connect Learning Clinic will focus on “1Lib1Ref: Tools, Tactics and Innovation”. The session will take place on June 5 at 15:00 UTC.

: The next Let’s Connect Learning Clinic will focus on “1Lib1Ref: Tools, Tactics and Innovation”. The session will take place on June 5 at 15:00 UTC. U4C Call for Candidates: The voting period for Universal Code of Conduct Coordinating Committee 2025 is open from June 3 to June 17 at 12:00 UTC.

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity

WikiLearn : Discover how online learning is helping develop Wikidata skills and the new courses coming up this quarter on WikiLearn News May 2025 edition.

: Discover how online learning is helping develop Wikidata skills and the new courses coming up this quarter on WikiLearn News May 2025 edition. Youth Conference : Young Wikimedians gathered in Prague for the first-ever Youth Conference, created for young people and by young people.

: Young Wikimedians gathered in Prague for the first-ever Youth Conference, created for young people and by young people. Gender Gap : Wikimedia Foundation Reflections on the Celebrate Women* Campaign 2025.

: Wikimedia Foundation Reflections on the Celebrate Women* Campaign 2025. Accessibility: In celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2025, we would like to look back together and highlight recent improvements and progress to ensure that the Wikimedia projects are more accessible for everyone.

Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity

India Legal Update : A victory for free speech, for Wikipedia and Beyond! The Supreme Court of India overturned a Delhi High Court order that had required the removal of an English Wikipedia article about an ongoing lawsuit.

: A victory for free speech, for Wikipedia and Beyond! The Supreme Court of India overturned a Delhi High Court order that had required the removal of an English Wikipedia article about an ongoing lawsuit. Mandatory 2FA: Checkusers and oversighters will need to have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled, otherwise they won’t be able to use their tools. In the future, this requirement may apply to more user right groups. This is to increase the security of user accounts. See the full message.

Board and Board committee updates

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

