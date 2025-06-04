Bridging the Gender Gap: Celebrating the Success of the 2025 WikiGap Nigeria Program by the Wikimedia UG Nigeria

The WikiGap initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration in bridging the gender gap in knowledge representation on Wikipedia. Launched in 2018 by the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Wikimedia Sverige, inspired by Sweden’s pioneering feminist foreign policy, this global initiative sought to enhance the visibility of women’s contributions to society and promote gender equality in the digital space. Nigeria joined this global effort at its inception, collaborating with the Swedish Embassy in Abuja to host the first WikiGap in-person event on March 7, 2018, within the embassy’s premises in Abuja with numerous women participants. This event was notable for its commitment to uplifting female voices and its thematic focus on “Women in Politics” amidst alarming statistics: only 6% of government officials and 8% of parliamentary representatives in Nigeria were women then.



A Journey of Growth and Impact

From its inception, the WikiGap program in Nigeria has grown tremendously. Each year, in celebration of International Women’s Day in March, the program features a series of events including edit-a-thons that yield hundreds of new articles to workshops and webinars designed to equip women with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate and contribute to Wikipedia, the program has made a significant impact, with more female editors becoming actively involved in Wikimedia projects. Notable partnerships have emerged, including collaborations with African Women in Media, She Code, and various organisations that promote mentorship and build capacity for women editors.

Over the last seven years, we have seen remarkable achievements: over 10,000 articles about Nigerian women have been created or improved, documented in English and indigenous languages. Participation has expanded significantly—from just 15 participants in 2018 to 30 active contributors by 2024. This remarkable increase in participation indicates a growing awareness and acknowledgment of the need for more Nigerian women to feature prominently on Wikipedia.

Additionally, community engagement has also flourished with more female editors becoming actively involved in Wikimedia projects.

WikiGap Nigeria 2025: A Grand Celebration

This year, 2025, saw the WikiGap initiative celebrated in grand style. Coinciding with the International Women’s Day, the program embraced an ambitious scope with enduring support from the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria. We had the honor of collaborating with Women FM 91.7, Nigeria’s first female-centric radio station, which offered a spotlight series highlighting five remarkable women leading up to the main events of the WikiGap campaign, the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Lagos chapter, which played a key role in facilitating female participation in the training; and Nordic Hotel which provided the venue for the symposium.

The kickoff for the WikiGap Nigeria 2025 campaign included a spotlight series showcasing five impressive women:

Amb. Rtn. Aderiyike Olukayode Elegbede on February 26 Bridgit Kurgat on February 28 Adeola Ekine on March 3 Carolyn Seaman on March 5 Oluwatoyin Atanda on March 7

The Spotlight series offered some spotlights to the work of these amazing women and the importance of their work, thereby giving them more public attention and celebrating their achievements. Check the radio recordings here.

Following the spotlight series, a two-day training workshop was organized on March 6 and 7. This workshop equipped 30 women with the skills to navigate Wikipedia and Wikidata, allowing them to create new items and enhance existing pages in real time.

Engaging Panel Discussions

The highlight of the WikiGap Nigeria 2025 program was the symposium held on March 11 at the Nordic Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. This event brought together key stakeholders, media representatives, and over 50 women participants, creating a dynamic platform for discussions and networking.

The symposium featured a robust panel discussion moderated by Oluwapelunmi Aina, a dedicated Wikimedian from Ilorin, Kwara State. The esteemed panelists included:

Dr. Nkiru Balonwu , Founder of The Africa Soft Power Group

, Founder of The Africa Soft Power Group Mrs. Korede Demola-Adeniyi , Executive Director at The Alternative Bank

, Executive Director at The Alternative Bank Mrs. Toyin Ogunlana , Director General of the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau

, Director General of the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau Ms. Oluwatoyin Atanda, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State and Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria President.

The panelists shared their insights on advocating for gender equality and emphasised the need for women to take centre stage in promoting open knowledge.

The panel discussion focused on critical areas such as Digital Empowerment, Leadership & Advocacy, Economic Inclusion, Education & Capacity Building, Health & Well-Being, Media Representation, and Sustainable Action. Each panelist shared insights into the importance of women’s roles in driving gender advocacy and their commitment to supporting open knowledge.

The symposium concluded with a lavish buffet lunch, impressing the attendees, and a music interlude.

A press conference was held at the end of the symposium, with representatives from partner organizations—including the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria, represented by Fredrik Åhsberg, and Dr. Adeola Ekine of the National Association of Women Journalists—addressing the audience.

Launch of WikiGap Nigeria 2025 Contest

As part of the program, the WikiGap Nigeria 2025 contest was officially launched as part of a vibrant initiative aimed to promote gender equality and visibility on Wikipedia. Running for one month, this contest concluded on April 11 and saw an overwhelming response from the community. Over 40 enthusiastic participants joined forces, dedicating their time and talents to highlight the achievements of women across various fields.

Throughout the contest, contributors created an impressive total of over 200 articles in five different languages, showcasing the diverse contributions of women not only in Nigeria but globally. Additionally, the contest significantly enriched Wikimedia projects by adding over 500 new Wikidata items, further enhancing the accessibility of information regarding women’s accomplishments.

To recognize all participants’ dedication and hard work, top contributors was rewarded with exciting souvenirs, celebrating their commitment to fostering a more inclusive representation of women in knowledge platforms. This contest’s success empowered individual contributors and strengthened the collective effort to bridge the gender gap in online content.

Conclusion

WikiGap Nigeria 2025 was a phenomenal success, culminating in the creation of over 200 articles about Nigerian women in five languages. The program’s accomplishments would not have been possible without the extraordinary support from the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria and all partners. Looking forward, we are excited about the prospects of the 2026 edition.

Ayokanmi Oyeyemi, Wikimedia UG Nigeria

