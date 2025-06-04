On January 24, 2024, The Nigerian Public Advocacy Group hosted a Public Domain Day event, bringing together legal experts, GLAM professionals, advocates, and Wikimedians to discuss the role of public domain policies in legislative reforms and knowledge equity in Nigeria. Nigeria Public Advocacy Group is a network of registered affiliates in Nigeria dedicated to addressing public policies and their impact on open knowledge. Their mission is to develop effective frameworks for managing these policies, advocate for the Wikimedia community on public policy issues, and collaborate with the government and its agencies to promote the benefits of open knowledge in Nigeria. The group consists of the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, Wikimedia User Group Igbo, Wikimedia User Group Yoruba, Wikimedia User Group Tyap, Wikimedia User Group Hausa, and a representative of AfLIA.

Themed “Leveraging Public Domain Policies for Legislative Reforms and Knowledge Equity in Nigeria,” the event provided insights into intellectual property laws, policy advocacy, and open access initiatives.

The event kicked off with Dr. Isaac Olatunde delivering the opening remarks, highlighting the importance of public domain awareness and its impact on free knowledge. Dr. Nkem Osuigwe followed with an insightful overview of the public domain and its significance to the Wikimedia movement in Nigeria, emphasizing how freely accessible works contribute to knowledge democratization.

Panel Discussions

Moderated by Oluwapelumi Tosin Aina, the panel featured distinguished speakers:

Brigitte Vézina (Creative Commons’ Director of Policy and Open Culture)

(Creative Commons’ Director of Policy and Open Culture) Dr. Kunle Ola (Associate Professor, and the Interim Dean at the Thomas More Law School)

(Associate Professor, and the Interim Dean at the Thomas More Law School) Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja (legislative lawyer for Nigeria’s National Assembly and consultant with the Lesotho Law Reforms Commission.)

The discussions explored key themes, including:

General Questions About Public Domain and Intellectual Property – Understanding the balance between copyright protection and the public domain in fostering creativity and innovation.

Policy and Advocacy – How Nigeria can leverage public domain frameworks for legislative reforms that promote access to knowledge.

Forward-Thinking and Global Impact – The role of public domain policies in positioning Nigeria within the global open knowledge ecosystem.

Collective Management and Open Access – Addressing the role of collective management organizations in ensuring equitable access to public domain works.

Closing Reflections and Call to Action

To wrap up the event, Rhoda James provided a summary of the key takeaways, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts in promoting public domain awareness and legislative advocacy. Amb. Olushola Olaniyan delivered the closing remarks, appreciating the panellists and partners for their contributions and encouraging continued support for public domain initiatives in Nigeria.

Looking Ahead

The event underscored the need for stronger policy engagement, legal reforms, and public awareness campaigns to ensure the effective use of public domain resources in Nigeria. As the Wikimedia movement continues to advocate for open access to knowledge, the discussions from Public Domain Day 2025 serve as a foundation for future initiatives aimed at promoting legislative reforms and knowledge equity.

