Wiki Loves Pride: a campaign to edit with pride

Wikimedia LGBT+ is launching the Wiki Loves Pride campaign, running from June 1 to June 30. The campaign aims to celebrate the history of the LGBT+ community on Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons.

During the month of June, the editors from around the world will unite to write about history, biographies, and topics related to the LGBT+ community. We want to edit with pride for improving and expanding LGBT and queer content in different languages.

“Last year, the campaign resulted in the publication of more than 300 articles and annexes. The published articles ranged from biographies to historical chronologies, as well as information on marriage equality in different parts of the world, and the celebration of Pride in various cities. It was one of the most important moments for the LGBT+ editorial community—not only for the quantity, but also for the strength and organization we demonstrated in such an important platform as Wikipedia”, says MiguelAlanCS, participant of Wikiproyecto LGBT+.

This year, the Wikipedia editing campaign includes editing contests in Spanish, French and English. There is also a competition on Wikimedia Commons to encourage the release of LGBT+ archives from around the world.

In addition to the virtual events, there will be many local nodes in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and North America. You can check the information about these activities here, and if you wish to organize your own activity during the Wiki Loves Pride, join us.

If you wish to join us and edit with pride, register on the Wikimedia Meta page of the event. On June 21, let’s meet together for a virtual edit-a-thon to write together on Wikipedia.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation