Celebrating Growth and Impact: 2024 Africa Wiki Women Fellows Graduate

The 2024 Africa Wiki Women Fellows Graduation came to a joyful close on April 4, 2025, with a virtual graduation ceremony held on Zoom. It was a heartfelt gathering of fellows, mentors, and supporters from across the continent. The event opened with warm remarks from Pellegia Njau, co-founder of African Wiki Women. She reflected on the six-month fellowship journey that began in October 2024, describing how the program was designed not just for learning, but for building confidence and community among African women.

Six inspiring women completed the 2024 fellowship:

Fellows Reflect on Their Journey

Each fellow brought something unique to the program and left with stories of growth and discovery.

Pascaline called the experience transformative. She strengthened her skills in event planning, collaborative tools like Google Drive, bulk emailing, and writing for Wikimedia Diff. She also found her voice in communication and now feels more confident applying for Wikimedia scholarships and opportunities.

Divine spoke about how the fellowship changed her outlook on social media. Initially unsure about using certain platforms, she now sees them as powerful tools for advocacy. She also learned to work effectively with people from different backgrounds.

Khadija shared how she developed skills in organizing and hosting events, and how writing blog posts for Wikimedia Diff became a rewarding way to share her knowledge.

Amarachi reflected on how the program sparked her creativity and sense of responsibility. It helped her take initiative and feel more prepared to lead community events.

Blessing gained practical skills in running Wikidata queries and managing bulk communications. But most importantly, she found the confidence to teach others and take up leadership roles in her local Wikimedia community.

Oluwapelumi shared that when she joined the Africa Wiki Women Leadership Mentorship Fellowship. she wasn’t sure what to expect But looking back over the past six months, she’s truly amazed by how much has changed. Now she can boldly say the fellowship was nothing short of transformative.

Gratitude and Encouragement

The event was filled with praise for the fellows and their progress. The African Wiki Women team was also thanked for creating a space where women could grow and support one another.

Celebrating Mentorship

The ceremony also recognized the vital role of mentorship. All fellows received virtual certificates, and a special certificate was presented to Obiageli Ezeilo, the 2024 mentor who guided the group with unwavering support. Obiageli also anchored the graduation, adding her own reflections on the power of community and mentorship.

Looking Ahead

In her closing remarks, Ruby Brown spoke from the heart. She described the fellowship as a season of “learning, unlearning, and growth,” and reminded everyone that mentorship is a two-way journey. “I’ve learned just as much from the fellows as they have from us,” she said.To keep things going, Ruby said an alumni group would be created for continued learning and support. She encouraged more women to apply for the next fellowship and help grow the movement across Africa.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation