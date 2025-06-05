Dagbani Language Activists Trained to Promote and Protect Their Work Online

From May 16 to 17, 2025, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, in partnership with Rising Voices, Global Voices, and UNESCO, organized a two-day workshop in Tamale, Ghana. The event was titled “Build Your Own Roadmap for Dagbani Language Digital Activism.”

The main goal of the workshop was to help participants plan how they can promote the Dagbani language online and stay safe while doing so. Participants included teachers and Wikimedians who care about the future of Dagbani.

What the Participants Learned

During the two days, participants took part in discussions, group work, and practical sessions. They were guided to:

Understand why promoting their language online is important.



Think about how they personally use Dagbani and what they want to achieve with it online.



Plan simple steps for using platforms like Wikipedia, YouTube, social media, and blogs.



Learn the best ways to create content like videos, stories, and posts in Dagbani.



Know how to share information safely and protect their identity online.



The training also helped them understand the importance of telling local stories in their own words and respecting the rights of others.

You can view the presentation slides used during the workshop here.

Moving Forward

By the end of the workshop, each participant had created a simple plan for how they will support the Dagbani language online. Some chose to write on Wikipedia, others planned to create short videos or teach others in their schools and communities.

The workshop was a great opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. Many participants said they felt more confident and prepared to help promote their language while staying safe on the internet.

This workshop was another step forward in the work the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group is doing to support language and culture in the digital space.

