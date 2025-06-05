Successful Wikipedia writing sessions in honour of International Women’s Day

On 10 and 11 March 2025, several heritage organisations and enthusiastic volunteers in Flanders participated in Wikipedia writing sessions on the occasion of International Women’s Day. These initiatives were aimed at increasing the visibility of women on Wikipedia. Currently, less than a quarter of biographical articles are about women.

Some highlights of the sessions:

These joint efforts have led to a significant enrichment of Wikipedia with articles on influential women, making their contributions to society more visible.

Location # pages added # editors # recent edits Antwerp 11 22 633 Bruges 9 11 36 Ghent (meemoo) 12 11 224 Ghent (Industriemuseum) 3 6 35 Leuven 33 21 453 Sint-Niklaas 22 15 357

We thank all participants and organisations for their efforts and look forward to future initiatives to further strengthen the representation of women in our digital knowledge resources.

Writing session – Leuven – International Women’s Day

Example page of an article.

Group photo of the volunteers and organisation in Sint-Niklaas.

International Women’s Day – Bruges

