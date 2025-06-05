Successful Wikipedia writing sessions in honour of International Women’s Day

On 10 and 11 March 2025, several heritage organisations and enthusiastic volunteers in Flanders participated in Wikipedia writing sessions on the occasion of International Women’s Day. These initiatives were aimed at increasing the visibility of women on Wikipedia. Currently, less than a quarter of biographical articles are about women.

Some highlights of the sessions:

These joint efforts have led to a significant enrichment of Wikipedia with articles on influential women, making their contributions to society more visible.

Location# pages added# editors# recent edits
Antwerp1122633
Bruges91136
Ghent (meemoo)1211224
Ghent (Industriemuseum)3635
Leuven3321453
Sint-Niklaas2215357

Want to read more about these results? You can do so here!

We thank all participants and organisations for their efforts and look forward to future initiatives to further strengthen the representation of women in our digital knowledge resources.

And last but not least, we also give you a look behind the scenes.

Writing session - Leuven
Writing session – Leuven – International Women’s Day
Example page of an article.
Group photo of the volunteers and organisation in Sint-Niklaas.
International Women's Day - Bruges
International Women’s Day – Bruges

