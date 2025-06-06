Africa Wiki Women Voices Podcast – Episode #2: Does Open Knowledge Fuel Gender Equity?

AWW Voices Podcast Episode #2 Flyer

In the second episode of Africa Wiki Women Podcast, and in the company of guest Bridgit Kurgat, award winning gender equity advocate and the current Gender Lead at the Wikimedia Foundation, we explore together the correlation between open knowledge and gender equity and role of African women in this linkage.

Here is a quick summary of the key points discussed:

Role of open knowledge in speeding up effort towards gender parity in Africa and in the world

How Wikimedia projects enable African women to move from areas of underrepresentation in gender equity

How open knowledge platforms like Wikidata empower women to advocate for themselves and claim their narratives locally and globally

The real definition of equity and leadership

Guest Bridgit Kurgat inaugurates the episode by stating how people are able to tell their stories and correct historical relations. She highlights that representation is more about who controls the length rather than a matter of visibility. She also brings her expertise into view, shedding light on women’s experience in editing and speaking their opinions.

In this segment, Bridgit talks profusely about underrepresentation and leadership; highlighting that underrepresentation is not about lack of capacity but standard structural barriers. She also presses about the importance and vitality of investing in safe inclusive spaces for the confident leadership of women, and how cultural conviction blurs the actual definition of leadership as it mostly defines women as supportive structures rather than leading ones.

“In most of our cultures we see women as supportive structures. Women are the neck of the family, and the man is the head.” says Bridgit.

She also emphasizes on how speaking “shouting” our contributions is key; because if not done by ourselves, no one is going to do it for us.

“It is not about who speaks the loudest, but who brings strategy to the table, even while doing ‘supportive roles’.”

Moreover, Bridgit digs deep into critical questions we should ask ourselves concerning leadership:

Do we really want to be at the table and participate?

Are we finding the right people to fund our initiatives?

Do people actually know what we are doing?

These are questions that allow us to analyze our stakeholders and attend to them based on their degree of interest and power.

“If you are not shouting, the loudest voices take always leadership even if they are doing the most minimal work.”

How open knowledge platforms like Wikidata empower women to advocate for themselves and claim their narratives locally and globally

For this part, we delve into the realm of AI and data, discussing how data is not neutral, how it shapes the world’s perception of us, and the power of Wikidata in giving power to tell stories that have been long missing and be seen on our own terms, in our own narrative.

Bridgit highlights the role of African women’s contribution in Wikidata, and how able they are to advocate with evidence, challenge stereotypes, and hold the world institutions accountable.

The real definition of equity and leadership

In the finalizing segment, Bridgit asserts that equity is achieved in efforts and not haphazardly.

“Equity isn’t accidental, it is intentional; it is a collective effort.”

She also stresses that African women do not need the permission from anyone to lead, and that one contribution at a time is worth it in the long run.

Our stories matter, our knowledge is potent, our voices can create ripple effects in the future, and it is about time microphones get to witness their bass and power.

Tune in to the episode and listen to the insightful conversation on Spotify and Pocket Casts.

