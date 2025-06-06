Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Joins Africa & Proud to Celebrate African Film and Cinema on Wikipedia

From April 5 to May 6, 2025, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, in collaboration with African & Proud (AP), led a successful month-long contribution drive in Ghana under the Culture Connect Africa Project. The campaign aimed to increase and improve Wikipedia content on African film and cinema, both in Nigeria and Ghana.

In Ghana, the project brought together four indigenous language communities: Dagbani, Gurene, Kusaal, and Dagaare. Each community actively participated in creating or improving 40 Wikipedia articles in their respective languages, totaling 160 articles covering Ghanaian and African films, actors, directors, producers, and other notable figures in the film industry.

About the Culture Connect Africa Project

Culture Connect Africa is a WikiProject launched by African & Proud (AP) to improve the representation of African culture on Wikipedia. It goes beyond simply adding facts. It’s about telling authentic African stories, preserving traditions, and celebrating creativity through open knowledge platforms. The project encourages African communities to document their cultural heritage in their own voices and languages.

This initiative features several sub-projects, each centered on specific aspects of African life; arts, history, languages, music, and more. The April-May campaign focused specifically on film and cinema across African countries, with Ghana taking a central role through the engagement of its diverse language communities.

What Happened in Ghana

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group organized training sessions for all the participating language communities. The group facilitated editing sessions for editors from the Dagbani, Gurene, Kusaal, and Dagaare communities, equipping them with the skills needed to edit and translate articles related to African film and cinema.

Some of the key outcomes include:

Over 160 Wikipedia articles created or expanded.



Enhanced visibility of African filmmakers, films, and cinematic history on Wikimedia platforms.



Increased participation of new and experienced editors.

Why It Matters

This project matters because it helps fill the content gap on African culture on the world’s most used encyclopedia. It brings African languages to the forefront and empowers communities to take ownership of how their cultures and identities are represented online. By writing in Dagbani, Gurene, Kusaal, and Dagaare, contributors are helping preserve their languages while enriching the global pool of free knowledge.



Looking Ahead

At the end of the project, outstanding participants were recognized and awarded for their commitment and contributions, celebrating their efforts in enriching Wikipedia with content on African film and cinema.The success of the Culture Connect Africa Project in Ghana shows what is possible when local communities are given space, tools, and encouragement to tell their own stories. The momentum built from this collaboration will serve as a foundation for more language-based campaigns in the future; whether in arts, education, heritage, or local history.



